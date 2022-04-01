The East Bernard Brahmarettes picked up an 11-5 win over the Danbury Lady Panthers on the road Tuesday night.
Earlier in the season, cold and windy weather thwarted the Brahmarettes at home against Danbury. But in better playing conditions, the Brahmarettes exacted revenge, pulling even with Danbury at the top of the district standings with a 5-1 record.
Leading 1-0, the Brahmarettes put some distance between them and Danbury in the top of the third inning.
With two on and one out in the top of the third, senior Jolie Peloquin hit a double to drive in two Brahmarettes. A walk and a passed ball, put two runners in scoring position, still with one out. Sophomore Bryleigh Pless followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Danbury pulled within one run, scoring two in the bottom half of the inning and another in the bottom of the fourth.
The lead down to a score, the Brahmarettes offense broke out for four runs in the top of the fifth. With two runs already in, a one-out double from senior Kynlee Hall brought home two more scores to make it 8-3.
Later in the game, a one-out single from Pless scored two putting East Bernard ahead six runs with two innings left.
Current district standings: East Bernard and Danbury tied at 5-1, Brazos 2-1, Boling, 3-2, Van Vleck 2-4, Hempstead and Hitchcock are both winless.
Six games remain in district play.
Around the area
Boling softball and baseball both took down Hempstead, the Bulldogs won 11-1 while the Lady Bulldogs won 4-1. The Bulldogs are third in district with a 3-2 record.
The Brahmas 4-0 win streak to start district was snapped by the Danbury Panthers as they fall 10-0 on the road. East Bernard is second in district with a 4-1 record.
Wharton softball and baseball both dropped tight road games to Navasota, the Lady Tigers lost 7-4 and the Tigers fell 7-6.
The Lady Tigers are third in district with a 3-2 record. The Tigers are tied with the El Campo Ricebirds for fourth place with a 1-2 record.
