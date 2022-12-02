Trailing 10 points in the second half, the Boling Lady Bulldogs pulled off a comeback and beat an undefeated Bay City Lady Cats team Thursday night as part of the Lady Bulldogs home basketball tournament.
“The first quarter was pretty rough for us, we haven’t seen a pressure defense like that and it was good to (see) something different,” Boling senior Madison Malone said. “After half-time, we communicated and talked about what we needed to do and what we needed to work on and I think we figured out (their) strengths and weaknesses and we just played more (aggressively).”
The 49-41 win for the 3A Lady Bulldogs was their sixth win this season over a 4A or 5A school. The Lady Bulldog (9-1) have one loss, by five points 5A Santa Fe.
“Playing these bigger schools really shows how good we can be in the 3A (classification),” Malone said. “When we lost to Santa Fe we were just coming back from (volleyball) so we were gassed, but we’ve been conditioning a whole lot more so we can make it through longer games.”
Coming into their game against Bay City, the Lady Bulldogs were rolling with three straight wins of at least 40 points to Calhoun, Needville and Rice Consolidated and winners of seven overall.
The Lady Cats used their length and speed to frustrate Boling early. Trailing in the second half, Boling started to turn up the physicality, pressuring Bay City and forcing them into turnovers.
After a quick 9-2 run by Malone late in the third quarter to pull within 37-32, the Lady Bulldogs forced a turnover with their press. Boling junior post Savannah Savage brought the game close with two made free throws.
Bay City came down the court and tried to cool off Boling with a long jumper.
Boling junior point guard Kenna Gibson answered the Bay City score with a putback after grabbing the rebound off her own missed layup to open up the fourth quarter.
Down three points, Boling freshman Cheyenne Brooks rebounded a missed three by Bay City. She made a quick cross-court pass to senior Karli Joyce who laid the ball in to make it 39-38.
Malone on a Bay City drive to the rim forced a tough shot and miss. She rebounded the ball and passed the ball up court to Savage who picked up her dribble 30 feet from the rim. Savage took the shot, and the ball bounced off the backboard and into the basket, completing the comeback.
Boling’s defense continued to tighten and they played add-on to end up beating the formerly undefeated Lady Cats by eight points.
