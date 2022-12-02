Trailing 10 points in the second half, the Boling Lady Bulldogs pulled off a comeback and beat an undefeated Bay City Lady Cats team Thursday night as part of the Lady Bulldogs home basketball tournament.

“The first quarter was pretty rough for us, we haven’t seen a pressure defense like that and it was good to (see) something different,” Boling senior Madison Malone said. “After half-time, we communicated and talked about what we needed to do and what we needed to work on and I think we figured out (their) strengths and weaknesses and we just played more (aggressively).”

Tags

