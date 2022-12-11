Dallas comes from behind to beat Texans 27-23

The Texans played their best game of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Cowboys came from behind to win 27-23.
Trailing 23-20, the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott scored the game winning points on a 2-yard run with 41 seconds to go in the game. The Cowboys improved their record to 10-3, while the Texans dropped to 1-11-1.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win. There were a lot of positives to build on, but we have a loss,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said. “I saw progress today, but we just have to finish the game. We didn’t execute, we just didn’t execute.”
The Texans were leading 23-20 with 5:45 to go in the game when Tremon Smith intercepted a Dak Prescott pass at the Dallas 11 yard line and returned it to the Dallas 4 yard line.
“In the fourth quarter, it was just a real great job by the defense line. I think it was (Ogbonnia) Okoronkwo with a great rush who was in Dak Prescott’s face the whole night. It just led to a throw right to me. I was playing my zone and just had eyes on the quarterback,” Tremon Smith said.
On first and goal, Rex Burkhead was tackled for a 1 yard loss, but on second down quarterback Jeff Driskel threw a pass to Chris Moore at the 1 yard line, making it third and goal from the 1. On third down, Burkhead was again thrown for a 2-yard loss setting up fourth and goal from the 3. After a timeout, Driskel kept the ball and was tackled at the 2 yard line giving the Cowboys 3:25 to move the ball 98 yards to win the game.
“It (the fourth down play) was a play to get out on the edge and they had more bodies out there than maybe we wanted. It was fourth down and I tried to put my foot in the ground and get vertical and they beat us on that step,” Driskel said. “It’s tough. Defense gives it to us on the five and everybody on our sideline thought there’s no way we don’t get this ball in. I thought every snap we were going to be able to get it in. I thought Chris was really close on the naked. We’ve just got to find a way to punch it in.”
Nine plays later, the Cowboys had a first and goal at the Texans 4 yard line with 0:55 to go in the game. On third and goal, Elliott ran up the middle for 2 yards and the Cowboys won the game.
When the game was on the line, the Texans couldn’t score from 4 yards out, but the Cowboys did from 98 yards out.
The game began with the Cowboys driving 76 yards in 9 plays to take a 7-0 lead. The Texans, with Davis Mills at quarterback, had another 3 and out first series, but the Cowboys muffed the punt, and the Texans had the ball back at the Dallas 24 yard line. Jeff Driskel took over at quarterback and moved the ball to the 1 yard line where Dameon Pierce ran into the end zone, making the score 7-7. With 0:18 to go in the first quarter, Ka’imi Fairbairn gave the Texans the lead at 10-7.
“We made a change at quarterback because we were looking for a spark. Davis had a good game. He made some good throws. Made some good decisions. I liked the things he did. Earlier in the week, we made a plan to use Jeff Driskel and Davis. Jeff did some good things.” Lovie Smith said.
Dallas regained the lead on a seven-play 75-yard drive ending with Tony Pollard’s second touchdown of the day.
With 3:18 to go in the half, Tremon Smith again picked off Prescott and returned the ball to the Dallas 27 yard-line. Driskel then found Amari Rodgers with a 28-yard touchdown pass giving the Texans a 17-14 lead.
“It was just a play action. I just ran a wheel route. I was really just supposed to clear out the safety. It wasn’t supposed to come to me. But I was playing fast and was ready for the ball. He (Driskel) threw it to me, and I just made the play,” Rodgers said. “It was a play action roll out. He was supposed to check it down to the tight end. But he saw the safety wasn’t looking. If the defender’s back is turned to you, you’re open. So, that was a great throw by him. I just happened to come down with it.”
The teams traded field goals before the half ended with Houston up 20-17.
In the second half, Fairbairn and Maher traded field goals to make the score 23-20. After that, the Texans had their chance to clinch the game, but failed and the Cowboys succeeded in pulling out a win.
For the game, Davis Mills completed 16 of 21 passes for 175 yards and had one interception
“It’s tough. Every loss hurts, but when you’re that far into the game with a chance to win and you just can’t get it done, that one hurts even more. At the end, look back on it at the end, we had a chance to win,” Mills said. We’ve just got to find a way to finish those games. All you can ask for is a chance, we’ve just got to find a way to win.
“Yeah, I was impressed (with how we played). I wouldn’t say I’m shocked and I think we have a ton of talent and everyone’s able to go out there and execute at a high level. Guys go down, other guys are able to step up and willing and able to go out there and make plays and that’s what they did today. So, like I said before, we played a clean game, we’ve just got to find a way to win it at the end,” he said.
Driskel completed 4 of 6 passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Dameon Pierce had 22 carries for 78 yards and one touchdown. Chris Moore caught 10 passes for 124 yards. The Texans were 0-2 on fourth down and 1-2 in the red zone.
For the Cowboys, Prescott completed 24 of 39 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions. Ezekiel Elliott carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys were 3-5 in the red zone.
Next week, the Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 11:20 DAL Tony Pollard 11-yard touchdown run. Brett Maher extra point kick.
DAL 7, HOU 0
5:33 HOU Dameon Pierce 1-yard touchdown run. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point kick.
DAL 7, HOU 7
0:18 HOU Fairbairn 43-yard field goal.
HOU 10, DAL 7
Q2: 12:28 DAL Pollard 10-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott. Maher extra point kick.
DAL 14, HOU 10
2:33 HOU Amari Rodgers 28-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Driskel. Fairbairn extra point kick.
HOU 17, DAL 14
0:40 DAL Maher 33-yard field goal.
HOU 17, DAL 17
0:00 HOU Fairbairn 50-yard field goal.
HOU 20, DAL 17
Q3: 3:03 HOU Fairbairn 54-yard field goal.
HOU 23, DAL 17
Q4: DAL Maher 53-yard field goal.
HOU 23, DAL 20
0:41 DAL Ezekiel Elliott 2-yard touchdown run. Maher kick.
DAL 27, HOU 23
