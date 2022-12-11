Dallas comes from behind to beat Texans 27-23

Houston’s Jonathan Owens (36) breaks up a potential touchdown reception by Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (13) late in the fourth quarter of the Texans game in Dallas where they lost 27-23.

 Photo by Max Siker

The Texans played their best game of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Cowboys came from behind to win 27-23.

Trailing 23-20, the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott scored the game winning points on a 2-yard run with 41 seconds to go in the game. The Cowboys improved their record to 10-3, while the Texans dropped to 1-11-1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.