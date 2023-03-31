East Bernard Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke was dominant on the mound, posting three wins to earn the Wharton County Softball Player of the Week for games from March 20-25.
Warncke helped keep the Brahmarettes perfect in district with a seven-inning no-hitter against Brazos, a nine-inning win over Danbury, and a win over Van Vleck. Warncke who notched her 1,000th strikeout earlier this season, struck out 50 more batters this past week while posting a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings of work.
The Brahmarette senior also contributed at the plate, with four hits, including a double and a triple, driving in four East Bernard runners.
Boling: Kamryn Mears drove in eight Lady Bulldog runners in two games while collecting seven hits in eight at-bats, two going for home runs.
El Campo: Kate Bubela only had two hits, with teams deciding to walk her, but she still managed to score six runs in two games.
Wharton: Sinahyah Martinez stole four bases and had four hit in three games. Against Royal, she scored four runs and drove in three Lady Tigers.
Boling Bulldog senior Trenton Jones turned in another standout week to earn Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week for games from March 20-25, his second straight recognition.
Against Hempstead, Jones pitched on the front end of a five-inning no-hitter, tossing four innings and striking out nine batters. He earned the save against Danbury with two runners on getting back-to-back ground outs to end the game.
In the batter’s box, he had two hits, including a home run, scoring a run and driving in a run in each game. Jones scored what ended up being the winning run against Danbury.
Boling: Jaxson Urbanek had three hits in eight at bats, stealing three bases and scoring four runs.
East Bernard: Cristian Ruiz was the winning pitcher and drove in the winning run against Danbury. In total, he pitched 6.1 innings and struck out eight batters in two games.
El Campo: Brock Rod stuck out 10 batters in six innings against Wharton. He also had two hits, two stolen bases and drove in two runs in two games.
