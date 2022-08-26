Space Cowboys beat long (ball) odds in Vegas

Sugar Land Space Cowboy Korey Lee (5) celebrates hitting a double during a game earlier this year against the Round Rock Express. Lee hit three home runs in one game this week in Las Vegas against the Aviators.

 Joe Southern

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys launched 14 home runs in their first three games against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark this week, winning two of the games.

They hit a franchise record nine home runs, including three from Korey Lee, in a 23-8 win over the Aviators on Tuesday night in Sugar Land’s first ever game there.  

