Space Cowboys beat long (ball) odds in Vegas

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys launched 14 home runs in their first three games against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark this week, winning two of the games.
They hit a franchise record nine home runs, including three from Korey Lee, in a 23-8 win over the Aviators on Tuesday night in Sugar Land’s first ever game there.
The nine homers surpassed the Space Cowboys’ previous high of seven, which they belted in a 20-1 win on May 10 in Albuquerque. The 23 runs are second most in franchise history, trailing only 24 scored on June 20, 2021, in a win at El Paso.
The Space Cowboys nine home runs on Tuesday are tied with Triple A Omaha and Double A Tulsa for the most from a full-season Minor League Baseball team this season.
Lee matched the Space Cowboys record with his three-homer game. He became the fourth player in Sugar Land history to hit three homers runs in a game, with Enmanuel Valdez the last to do so on June 15 at Round Rock. Lee is tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with seven home runs in August.
Lewis Brinson and Yainer Diaz each had two homers. Brinson, who hit a grand slam in the third, matched the Sugar Land record with seven RBIs. Jose Siri was the other to do so, accomplishing the feat on May 13, 2021, at Round Rock. Brinson joined Corey Julks, who hit a three-run homer in the fourth, by hitting 20 homers with the Space Cowboys this year.
J.J. Matijevic slugged homer number 14 on the season in Wednesday evening's loss to the Aviators. The Space Cowboys were defeated 9-3 by the Aviators. Matijevic's first inning solo home run put the Space Cowboys up early, followed by RBI singles from Alex De Goti and Edwin Diaz to bring Sugar Land's lead to 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Aviators answered with a pair of solo shots from Nate Mondou in the fourth and sixth inning, followed by an additional three runs plated in the seventh and eighth inning.
On Thursday, the Space Cowboys belted four homers and 19 hits in an 11-6 victory. The Space Cowboys jumped ahead 5-0 in the top of the second following a solo shot from outfielder Justin Dirden and RBI singles from Julks, Brinson, and Taylor Jones. Sugar Land’s offense continued to deliver with homers from both Brinson and Jones, followed by RBIs driven in by Lee and Diaz.
The Aviators answered with an additional three plated in the bottom of the sixth. However, the fourth Space Cowboys round tripper on the night, clubbed by Lee in the bottom of the eighth, helped to solidify an 11-6 victory.
The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field Aug. 30 for six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Sept. 1 is Military Appreciation Night where members of the military can get a free ticket with valid military ID and a discount on additional tickets. Sept. 2 is First Responders Night where all first responders receive a free lower bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets. There are also postgame fireworks.
Saturday there will be a fauxback pullover jersey giveaway. It is also Kate Flannery Night. VIP meet-and-greet add-on packages are available for purchase.
