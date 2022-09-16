The Boling Bulldogs defeated the Luling Eagles 32-6 Friday at home to celebrate homecoming.
The Dogs racked up 434 yards of total offense while holding Luling under 248 and only allowed one early touchdown in the game.
The Boling Bulldogs defeated the Luling Eagles 32-6 Friday at home to celebrate homecoming.
The Dogs racked up 434 yards of total offense while holding Luling under 248 and only allowed one early touchdown in the game.
Ryan O'Neal led the way for the Dogs, accounting for 241 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Nathan King added 65 yards on eight carries and Trenton Jones tacked on 59 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Things get a little chippy in the fourth quarter with the Eagle quarterback getting ejected after some extracurricular activities on the Bulldog sideline, which forced another punt. The Dogs wasted no time and O'Neal added insult to injury by taking it to the house from 49 yards out on the next play for the final score.
Both teams drove into opposition territory and turned the ball over on downs to start the game. Luling scored first when they got a 35-yard run followed by a 39-yard touchdown pass. Jones blocked the PAT, but the Dogs trailed 6-0 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
The Eagle lead didn’t last long. O'Neal made two runs of 24 and 51 yards and evened things up at 6-6. Luling also blocked the PAT to preserve the tie.
The Bulldogs forced a punt on defense after a quarterback sack by Kyler Sweat. O'Neal returned it to midfield. Four plays later, he ran it in from 23 yards out for his second touchdown of the night. The extra point was good and the Bulldogs lead 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldog defense forced another punt which was downed deep in their own territory.
They drive it 87 yards in four plays and Trenton Jones sprinted to the end zone for the 42-yard touchdown run. The Dogs lead 20-6 going into halftime.
Boling opened the half getting the ball at midfield, but were forced to punt. After a high snap, O'Neal decides to tuck it and run. He picked up some downfield blocking, and put on a show with a 50-yard touchdown run.
