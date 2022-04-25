Wharton was bested by Navastoa baseball and softball at home Tuesday night.
District play ended for the Lady Tigers, falling to the Lady Rattlers 16-1. While a loss, the Lady Tigers secured the third seed in District 24.
After back-to-back 10 run games, the Lady Tigers bats were quieted managing three hits in four innings against the Lady Rattler pitcher.
Wharton’s lone run, coming trailing 16-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
Wharton will meet the second place in District 23 later next week. The Lady Tigers playoff information is unavailable at this time.
Baseball
Navasota needed to come from behind to take down the Tigers 8-4, dropping them two wins behind El Campo for the final playoff spot.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning Wharton got a big hit from their sophomore slugger. With two outs and two runners on sophomore Kendon Mayberry hit a centerfield, his second hit on the night, three runs would come home putting the Tigers ahead 4-2.
Navasota answered with their own big inning, plating four runners in the top of the fourth, putting them back out in front. The Rattlers held the Tigers to one hit the final four innings.
