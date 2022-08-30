Boling readies for battle with Hempstead

Bulldog junior Ryan O’Neal ran the ball for 163 yards, scoring two touchdowns on 14 carries last Friday against Palacios.

 Courtesy photo

A battle of undefeated teams will take place at Bulldog Stadium this Friday night between the Boling Bulldogs and the Hempstead Bobcats.

Week one was good for both Boling and Hempstead as both posted double-digit wins. Hempstead shutout Austin Northeast 26-0 while Boling defeated Palacios 34-13.

