Boling readies for battle with Hempstead

A battle of undefeated teams will take place at Bulldog Stadium this Friday night between the Boling Bulldogs and the Hempstead Bobcats.
Week one was good for both Boling and Hempstead as both posted double-digit wins. Hempstead shutout Austin Northeast 26-0 while Boling defeated Palacios 34-13.
Boling’s offense flexed its muscles against Palacios, rushing for 350 yards.
Bulldog junior Ryan O’Neal ran the ball for 163 yards, scoring two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Linemen Seth Bear, Jessie Arrington, Franklin Gavranovic, Tracy Taylor, Raybert Williamson and Derrick Hippler at tight end, opened up holes with running backs running for more than a first down (10.9 yards) per rushing attempt.
“We are going to run the ball. We definitely had some positives in our run game (last week) but we also have a lot to work on to get better,” Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek said. “Offensive line did a good job of being physical and knowing their assignments. Our backs did a good job of finding the holes and getting up the field.”
Hempstead has a large defensive line with a couple of players around 250 pounds and they had two forced fumbles recovered by linemen last week. They have two returning all-district defensive players, senior defensive lineman Camani Kilpatrick and junior linebacker Calvin Thompson.
The Bobcats in week one had 156 yards rushing split between two running backs. Hempstead’s quarterback completed two passes, one for a long touchdown.
“Hempstead will be very similar to Palacios,” Urbanek said. “They will spread you out to run and throw. Hempstead will throw more vertical routes. They want to use their speed to try and run by you in the secondary.”
Boling’s defense was active in week one with five turnovers. The Bulldogs grabbed four fumble recoveries and Christian Montalvo picked off a pass.
