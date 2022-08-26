The experienced Boling Lady Bulldogs took down the Louise Lady Hornets in a sweep on the road Tuesday night.
Boling’s offense and defense was strong in Louise, picking up the win in three sets 25-10, 25-8, 25-13.
Lady Bulldog front row, seniors Payton Calk and Madison Malone were dominant landing many kills on Louise.
“I think our communication was one of the bigger things (working against Louise),” Calk said. “I know that’s been an issue in the past but we were all on and we had a really good night hitting and just all-around communication, passing and it just clicked.”
Boling started the first set and ended it with big runs.
Lady Bulldog junior Savannah Savage served the first six points, grabbing one ace during the process. A double block from Louise stopped the run, but Boling kept the pressure on. Trailing 12-5, Louise picked up three points in a row with Lady Hornet senior Addison Lewis scoring with a tip and kill and senior Kate Garrett landing a kill. Boling closed set on a 9-1 run, with junior Maddie Jay severing eight points and picking up two aces.
Boling kept the momentum going in the second set, with Louise having a hard time stringing points together.
The Lady Hornets in the finale took it to Boling early. Louise jumped out to a 5-2 lead forcing a Boling timeout. Back on the court, Calk landed a kill after a long back and forth between Louise and Boling to make it 5-3. Malone scored with a kill in between a tip from Lewis and a Louise double block.
Leading 7-5, the Lady Hornets served the ball out of bounds giving it back to Boling. Lady Bulldog middle blocker Ellie Voulgaris scored three quick points and combined on a double block to give them the lead.
A Boling error and an ace from Garrett tied the game for the final time.
Voulgaris again put Boling ahead with a solo block. The Lady Bulldogs continued to stretch out their lead. Malone ended the game by serving the final five points with back-to-back aces for the win.
“This year the chemistry is a lot better altogether this year,” Calk said.
Coming into the game, the Lady Bulldogs won the silver bracket in the Bay City tournament. Malone and junior Emma Jones were named to the all-tournament team.
Boling will be back in action against West Columbia on Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.
