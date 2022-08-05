The Boling Bulldogs put on shoulder pads on Wednesday afternoon as they started to gear closer and closer to full contact football.
After individual drills, the offense ran some seven-on-seven while the defense got to practice against the scout team offense.
“I think the first few days (of practice) went good,” senior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek said. “(Wednesday) was kind of sloppy, but that’s the third day, our first day with pads. Everybody is trying to get used to it. It’s been pretty good (overall) so far.”
Underneath the pounding Boling sun, the Bulldogs’ closed Wednesday with sprints crossing back and forth on the practice field. The players had to vary their speed, going from 50 percent for a certain number of yards and kicking it into high gear, simulating the different bursts of speed needed in a football game.
Throughout the practice, the theme was competition. Whether it was the second-string defense making plays or individual athletes during conditioning trying to be faster than someone else, the football players were trying to stand out.
“The guys just love to compete, and the guys just want to win,” Urbanek said. “Doesn’t matter who’s out there. Seniors, juniors, sophomores, they all want to win.”
With the pads now added, the offseason and summer workouts are starting to fade away.
“When you put the pads on, it’s a different feeling. It’s the feeling that the season is really close,” Urbanek said.
For the Bulldogs, the season is just a week old, but it is full of promise, with 14 returning seniors.
The Bulldogs are getting their first taste of full contact today with a morning practice on the football field. With week one in the books, the Bulldogs will start gearing up for their next milestone, a scrimmage with St. John XXIII in Katy on Aug 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.