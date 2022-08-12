With scrimmages right around the corner, the Boling Bulldogs head football coach Kevin Urbanek sat down with the Wharton Journal-Spectator recently to talk about the upcoming season.
Boling missed the playoffs last season, but with a large returning class and a new division, the green and white Bulldogs are hoping to make a splash this year.
Below are questions asked to Urbanek and his responses:
WJS: How was y’alls summer, I know y’all did 7on7 and stretch and conditioning camp.
Urbanek: We had our 7on7 league that we host here. We got it back here in Boling, last year we had to do it in Sweeny, because we had a bunch of rain and our field was getting worked on. It was us, East Bernard, Van Vleck and Brazos. We had a three-week league, where you had two games a night and played each team twice. I thought it went well. We really do it for the secondary work, with the new defensive coordinator coming in and all that stuff, it helped. We worked a lot during the Spring and 7on7 and now we’re hitting it full go and hopefully (we’re) going to be ready by the time we play our first football game.
WJS: You have a big group of seniors, talk about the returners you have coming back.
Urbanek: Offensive line wise all we’re going to be replacing and it’s going to be a big hole in Jesse Huddleston (who graduated). Our receivers are coming back. Our quarterback is coming back and out backfield is back and it looks like we’re going to add about four sophomores to that group to help out those positions. The offensive line is the key to any success and we’ve got them all back and they’re good size. Seth Bear kid is right at 6-foot, 300 pounds. Raybert Williamson is right about the same, 6-foot, 300 pounds. I think Tracy Taylor weighed in at 235 (pounds). Franklin Gavranovic is right around 225 (pounds) and Jesse Arrington is right about the same at 200 (pounds). So we’ve got really good size up front and it’s going to be fun watching those guys play on Friday night.
WJS: With so many returners coming back are there any position groups you’re looking at closely?
Urbanek: Really offensively the position group we’re trying to figure out is who’s going to be our two main receivers. We’ve got two sophomores who are fighting two juniors for those roles. At running back we’ve brought up Jerrick Garcia, but we’ve got our stable back from last year. With Ryan O’neal, Trenton Jones, Nathan King and Christan Montalvo, we’re deeper than we’ve ever been in the last few years in the backfield. (The running backs) are competing, but whoever gets that spot, the next guy isn’t that far behind them.
WJS: I know everyone in Boling was happy about dropping down a division, talk about the district you’re going to be heading into this year.
Urbanek: It helps, obviously this is a district we like to play in. The classification we’ve been in the last four years, it’s a numbers game. Obviously, they have more kids to pick from and in some cases, some of those teams we played had 75 more kids to pick from and you can definitely see it on the sidelines. We’re going out there with 27-28 kids and they’ve got upwards of 40. I thought we played well against all those guys until you get into the middle of the third quarter and you’ve got 14-15 guys that are playing basically non-stop and it just wears you done. It will be more even this year because everyone in our district will have about the same number of kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.