With scrimmages right around the corner, the Boling Bulldogs head football coach Kevin Urbanek sat down with the Wharton Journal-Spectator recently to talk about the upcoming season.

Boling missed the playoffs last season, but with a large returning class and a new division, the green and white Bulldogs are hoping to make a splash this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.