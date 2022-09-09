Boling Lady Bulldogs beat bigger teams

The Boling Lady Bulldogs might not be a state-ranked team, but they have played well in the preseason with several wins against larger 4A schools.
The experienced Lady Bulldogs have wins over Bay City, Wharton, Columbia and 5A Lockhart.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs might not be a state-ranked team, but they have played well in the preseason with several wins against larger 4A schools.
The experienced Lady Bulldogs have wins over Bay City, Wharton, Columbia and 5A Lockhart.
Boling returned their entire team from last season that made it to the playoffs. The biggest challenge this season was a new head coach with assistant coach Kristie Jones taking over and the change has helped bring some fresh ideas to the team.
“It was a little scary at first, but I feel like it’s working really good in our favor and we’re doing really good this year,” junior libero Maddy Jay said. “With the new coach we have new experiences and new ideas to try and I feel like it’s helping us a lot.”
Boling closed non-district play with sweeps over Ganado and Wharton. Only once over the six sets did Boling’s defense allow 20 points.
The Lady Bulldogs will now head into District 24 play, which they have a lot of familiarities with. In district, they’ll face East Bernard, Brazos, Danbury, Hempstead, Hitchcock and Van Vleck. Boling was third last season. Both Brazos and East Bernard both made deep playoff runs.
The Lady Bulldogs this season hopes to be fighting for a top playoff spot.
“I think we’re doing very good right now. I think our team is the best it’s been in a long time,” junior setter Emma Jones said. “We’ve all been together since junior high, so we’ve all kind of worked together (for a long time). So I think this is our year as a team. We’re doing good and we need to keep working.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.