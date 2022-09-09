Boling Lady Bulldogs beat bigger teams

Boling junior Savannah Savage fires a shot over the net as Wharton juniors Priscilla Olmedo (left) and Alaya Williams (right) attempt a double block at Bulldog Gym last week.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Boling Lady Bulldogs might not be a state-ranked team, but they have played well in the preseason with several wins against larger 4A schools.

The experienced Lady Bulldogs have wins over Bay City, Wharton, Columbia and 5A Lockhart.

