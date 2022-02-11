The Boling Lady Bulldogs had no answer for East Bernard Brahmarette senior post Samantha Rabius who scored a game-high 22 points, helping her team lock up the second seed in District 24.
Both schools finished the season 9-3 in district. In the third meeting, it was the Brahmarettes coming from behind to defeat the Lady Bulldogs 31-28 Friday night in Van Vleck.
"It's been a long time since we've gotten second place and playing a good hard district team like Boling, it really set us up (with) a good look for the playoffs," Rabius said.
East Bernard trailed 23-17 to start the final frame.
The Brahmarette went on a quick 6-0 run to tie the game.
East Bernard junior post Sarah Devine made a pass to a cutting freshman London Cavness to start the fourth. Rabius followed with a steal and a layup.
After a couple of empty possessions by both teams, Brahmarette freshman Ashlynn Lemos stole a pass and laid the ball in to tie the game.
Boling got on the scoreboard with junior post Madison Malone getting a layup to break the run. Malone on the other side of the court, blocked a shot, but Boling turned the ball over. East Bernard came back with a shot but missed.
The Lady Bulldogs had chances in the fourth, but their offense couldn't get going with bad passes giving East Bernard extra possessions.
East Bernard got the lead on a Lemos tough drive to the rim and layup. She made the shot, but was fouled. The extra point was missed, Rabius came up with the ball, and made a long jumper putting East Benard ahead 27-25.
Boling trailed 30-28 with under a minute remaining.
The Lady Bulldogs got a good look at the basket, but the shot missed. Boling fouled East Bernard putting them at the line. The Brahmarettes missed the front end of a one and one.
East Bernard came down with the ball, but Malone blocked another shot giving Boling another chance with 19 seconds left. The Lady Bulldogs turned the ball over again.
Boling fouled Rabius who made the front end, to put East Bernard up three. The back end of the one and one was missed and Boling came down with the rebound. However, with 12 seconds left, the Lady Bulldogs committed a final turnover.
East Bernard fought from behind for most of the game, starting the night cold from the floor, scoring just three points in the first quarter.
Boling started strong with 10 points in the first eight minutes with junior Karli Joyce scoring six points.
The Lady Bulldogs at the end of the half led 17-11.
East Bernard came on strong in the final two quarters, with their defense holding Boling to 11 total points.
Joyce and Malone led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points.
East Bernard with the win will meet Anderson-Shiro in the first round of the playoffs at Tomball High School at 6:30 on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs will play Hardin at Lee College, in Baytown. The game will be the second of a double-header.
