WCJC names 10 to Athletic Hall of Fame

Ten former athletes were inducted into the Wharton County Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame for 2022 at the recent induction ceremony held on the Wharton campus. Some inductees were represented by family or friends. Seated, left to right, are Judy Shilk representing Michele Ruschhaupt, Class of 1983 in tennis; Betty Parr Muegge representing Ervin C. Muegge, Class of 1949 in football; Mamie Mauch, Class of 1977 in basketball and volleyball; and Betty Detmer representing Hubert M. Sonny Detmer Jr., Class of 1964 in baseball, basketball and football. Standing, left to right, are Scott Williams representing Steve Austin, Class of 1984 in football; Bradley Harter, Class of 2002 in rodeo; Stephanie Jacks Saculla, Class of 2005 in rodeo; Walt Wendtland, Class of 1974 in baseball; Lisa Crutcher representing Ronald Glenn Jones, Class of 1984 in baseball; and Burkley Harkless Sr., Class of 1964 in football. 

 Submitted photo

From a pro-circuit cowboy to a Major League Baseball player to one of the most recognized names in professional wrestling, Wharton County Junior College’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees shared two things in common: Excellence in their respective sports and a love for Wharton County Junior College (WCJC).

“WCJC means a lot to you and you mean a lot to us,” WCJC Athletic Director Keith Case told inductees during the recent reception luncheon and induction ceremony. “This college right here has your footprints all over it.”

