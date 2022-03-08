Top performers earn weekly honors

Boling and El Campo went undefeated last week in tournament action.
One Boling arm stood out amongst all the pitchers throughout Wharton County.
Boling senior Lance Kocian was a part of two wins over larger schools in Wharton and C.E. King earning the Pitcher Of the Week.
Kocian allowed one earned run and spread out two hits in seven innings. He closed the final three innings against 6A C.E. King striking out seven and allowing one hit.
Other top performances
El Campo: Zane Thurmond (junior) seven innings (two games), three earned runs, five strikeouts.
East Bernard: Dallas Novicke (senior) 7.2 innings (two games), two earned runs, eight strikeouts.
Hitter
In the batters’ box this past week an El Campo bat had the most hits.
El Campo’s big red, junior Bryce Rasmussen had a .666 batting average in five games with eight hits in 12 at-bats. Two of his eight hits were doubles, driving in five Ricebirds and scoring a run.
Other top performances
Boling: Ty Rolf (sophomore) hit .454 and drove in four Bulldogs, scoring two runs.
El Campo: Kyle Barosh (junior) had six stolen bases in five games.
East Bernard - Reid Morton (junior) - hit .500 and scored three runs.
Softball
Three pitchers had standout pitching performances this past week. With the pitchers so close with their outings, the Pitcher Of the Week went to the player with the most big wins.
East Bernard junior Lexie Warncke went 3-1, beating Steel, Fort Bend Christian Academy. Her lone loss was to Fulshear in a one-run game.
Warncke had a 2.14 ERA in 21 innings of work, spreading out 12 hits across her four games. The East Bernard junior struck out 39 batters allowing fewer than one walk per nine innings.
Other top performances
El Campo: Carlee Bubela (freshman) had a 1.90 ERA in five games pitching the most innings in the county (23.2 innings) allowing 12 hits. Bubela had 18 strikeouts.
Boling: Allie Floyd (senior) had a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings of work, winning three games. Floyd struck out 37 hitters, allowing seven walks.
Hitter
East Bernard played tough 5A and 6A teams last week as part of the Lamar Consolidated softball tournament and one batter was about to navigate the tough pitching.
East Bernard sophomore Megan Gasch had the most hits this past week with a .619 batting average. Gasch had 13 hits including three triples and one home run driving in nine runs. She scored seven runs and stole two bases.
Other top performances
El Campo: Kate Bubela (junior) had a .409 batting average with three home runs including one inside the park. She also stole five bases.
Boling: Allie Floyd (senior) tore the cover of the softball hitting .692 in 13 at-bats. Floyd drove in eight runs, hitting three home runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.