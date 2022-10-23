Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.