The Las Vegas Raiders scored touchdowns on their last five possessions of the game to beat the Houston Texans 38-20 last Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Raiders improved their record to 2-4, while the Texans dropped to 1-4-1.
The Texans led 10-3 in the second quarter as Chris Moore caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 50-yard field goal. However, the Raiders’ Mack Hollins caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 0:25 to go in the half to make the score 10 all at halftime.
The Texans regained the lead with a 35-yard Fairbairn field goal with 10:19 to go in the third quarter, but the Raiders went ahead 17-13 on a Josh Jacobs 4-yard touchdown run with 5:48 to go in the third quarter. The Texans responded with Mills hitting Phillip Dorsett with a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans their final lead at 20-17.
In the fourth quarter, Jacobs scored on runs of 7 and 15 yards as the Raiders pulled away. Raider’s safety Duron Harmon put the game out-of-reach with a 73-yard pick six to make the final score 38-20.
“I was trying to make a play on the interception. I just have to be smarter,” Texans’ quarterback Davis Mills said.
The Texans committed two large mental errors in the fourth quarter to seal their fate. Trailing 24-20 with 11:29 to go in the game, the Texans were going for it on a fourth down and one at their own 33 yard line when lineman Kenyon Green was flagged for a false start. With a fourth down and six, the Texans punted the ball. The Raiders advanced to the Texans’ 20 yard line and were going for it on fourth down and one, when Texans’ lineman Roy Lopez was flagged for a neutral zone violation, giving the Raiders a first down on the Texans’ 15 yard line. The Raiders scored on their next play to up their lead to 31-20.
“We did a lot of good things, but we didn’t finish the way we needed to. We had to play physical at the end, but we didn’t. The penalties on fourth down and the interception really hurt. We have the desire to win and we have to keep pushing on,” Texans’ Head Coach Lovie Smith said.
In their last five possessions of the game, the Raiders had touchdown drives of 82, 75, 76, 81 and 73 yards, as the Raiders generated 400 yards of total offense. The Texans had 404 yards of total offense, but they couldn’t match the Raiders on the scoreboard.
For the game, Mills completed 28 of 41 passing attempts for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He had one interception. Dameon Pierce had 29 carries for 92 yards, and Jordan Akins caught three passes for 68 yards.
“Dameon Peace has really stepped up and the offensive line is playing well. We just need to come together as a team, and go out there and make plays,” Mills said.
For the Raiders, Derek Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. Josh Jacobs carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Davante Adams caught eight passes for 95 yards.
Carr, who attended Fort Bend Clements High School, was pleased with their effort.
“If we can execute like this, we are going to be good going forward. I was really proud of the way we finished. We just want to win football games,” Carr said.
Next week, the Texans play Tennessee at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 9:54 LV Daniel Carlson 50-yard field goal.
LV 3, HOU 0
Q2: 11:17 HOU Chris Moore 13-yard pass from Davis Mills. Fairbairn extra point.
HOU 7, LV 3
5:02 HOU Fairbairn 50-yard field goal.
HOU 10, LV 3
0:25 LV Mack Hollins 26-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. Carlson extra point.
HOU 10, LV 10
Q3: 10:59 HOU Fairbairn 35-yard field goal
HOU 13, LV 10
5:48 LV Josh Jacobs 4-yard touchdown run. Carlson extra point.
LV 17, HOU 13
3:14 Hou Phillip Dorsett 25-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Fairbairn kick.
HOU 20, LV 17
Q4: 13:32 LV Jacobs 7-yard touchdown run. Carlson extra point.
LV 24, HOU 20
7:06 LV Jacobs 15-yard touchdown run. Carlson extra point
LV 31, HOU 20
3:26 LV Duron Harmon 73-yard interception return for touchdown. Carlson extra point.
LV 38, HOU 20
