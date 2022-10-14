District 24-3A will run through East Bernard next season after a clean sweep, with the boys and girls cross country teams winning the district championship in Brazos on Wednesday morning.
This is the first time since 2017 that both the girls and boys won the championship at the same time.
“I was really excited for both teams to win the district championship,” East Bernard cross country coach Susie Walters said. “The girls have won District 15 years in a row, but it has been five years since the boys have earned the title. Everyone raced well and competed.”
The Brahmas had the district’s top two runners, with Colby Kurtz placing first and Chris Kopecky finishing second. Kurtz was the only runner to break 17 minutes with a time of 16:42.4. Kopecky had a time of 17:26.5, nearly 40 seconds ahead of third place.
Five of East Bernard’s runners placed within the top 13, helping them score 29 points, 30 points ahead of Boling and Brazos, who tied for second and will also be heading to regionals.
Ty Grigar was sixth with a time of 18:56.4, Justin Kurtz came in seventh with a time of 19:23.9, and Cole Janecek had a time of 20:32.9 for 13th place. Also running for East Bernard were Bryton Karasek (14th) and Kaleb Rivera (20th).
Like East Bernard, Boling was the only other school with two runners in the top five in the district.
Bulldog Ross Hough was one of three district runners with a time under 18 minutes. Hough placed third with a time of 17:57.5. Emmanuel Covarrubias came in fifth with a time of 18:33.1, Garrett Gavranovic was 12th and had a time of 20:25.8, Gunner Barrera finished 15th with a time of 20:46.5 and Jorrdin Garcia had a time of 22:10.0 and was 24th. Bulldog Aaron Blanco (28th) and Adrian Alvarez (31st) also ran.
The Brahmarettes stuffed five runners into the top eight as they edged out Brazos.
Ashlynn Lemos, Lily Alexander and Anna Witte were third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Lemos had a time of 13:22.3 and the other two were within 13 seconds of her.
East Bernard had 27 points, ahead of Brazos by six points.
Taylor Viktorin was seventh and Jasmine Munivez placed eighth and were within four seconds of each other. East Bernard also had Grace Wilcox (12th) and MacKensie Crist (13) running.
Boling as a team was fourth of the six schools with 111 points. Running for the Lady Bulldogs was Carly Horta (15th), Heaven Clapp (17), Trinity Reyes (24), Bianca Sanchez (26th) and Bethany Mendez (29th).
