Football is getting closer and closer for Boling Bulldogs, with the high school and middle school athletes ending their final week of summer workouts on Thursday.
The next time high school and middle school students step onto the field, it will be during the first week of two-a-days.
Throughout the summer, the Bulldogs have been coming up to the high school to work out and get ready for August and the start of the football.
“(The workouts have) been really fun and we’ve had a lot of younger people show up. We’re liking the numbers,” Boling incoming senior lineman Seth Bear said. “Some of them might help us in the future and some might help us this year.”
With football days away, the summer workouts have been focused more on just weight lifting and conditioning. Bear and a group of athletes Monday afternoon attacked the weight room lifting weights and working with resistance bands. Afterward, they all went to the football field and ran several sprints to close out the day.
“For sure (we’re bounding),” Bear said. “(We) hold teammates accountable. We encourage them when we’re down and having a hard time. We keep on them and keep them encouraged.”
The high school’s first practice will be Aug 1., from 2:15-6:30 p.m. The middle school’s first practice will be Aug 11., from 3:30-5:15 p.m.
