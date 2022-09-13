After a tough loss on the road to Vanderbilt Industrial, the Boling Bulldogs will look to right the ship when they take on the Luling Eagles at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.
Luling is experiencing its best start in recent history with a 3-0 record coming into their matchup with Boling. The Eagles before this season were 2-36 in the past four years.
The Eagles have had an offensive explosion this year, scoring 40 or more points twice, averaging 44 points per game, up from 9.7 points a game in 2021.
Senior Nehemiah Murry has been a force for the Eagles this season running the ball, with 470 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles’ offense is also picking up yards through the air with junior Kiegan Rizer throwing for 221 yards. His main target is Murry.
If Boling’s defense is going to have success, they’ll have to limit Murray and the Eagle run game, averaging nearly 9.5 yards an attempt this season.
Boling’s defense against Industrial, one of the better teams in 3A, held them to fewer than 5.2 yards a play last week. Senior linebacker Trenton Jones and senior defensive lineman Franklin Gavranovic combined for nine tackles in the game.
Along with the offense, Luling’s defense has been better. Through the first three games they’ve allowed on average 13.5 points per game.
Luling will have to stop a Boling offense that has pounded the ball. The Bulldogs are nearing 1,000 yards rushing with 914 yards this season. Against Industrial, the Bulldog passing game got on track, with senior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek completing eight passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. The passing will only make the Bulldogs harder to plan for.
Luling has forced seven turnovers this season.
The Luling game will be Boling’s homecoming and they will also be honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship team.
