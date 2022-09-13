After a tough loss on the road to Vanderbilt Industrial, the Boling Bulldogs will look to right the ship when they take on the Luling Eagles at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.

Luling is experiencing its best start in recent history with a 3-0 record coming into their matchup with Boling. The Eagles before this season were 2-36 in the past four years.

