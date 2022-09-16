Ricebirds wreck Tigers 50-14

Two El Campo defenders sack Wharton quarterback Angell Gaona Jr. Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.

 Joshua Reese

The Wharton Tigers (2-2) showed sparks of the team they’re trying to become, but ultimately it was the El Campo Ricebirds (2-2) speed and power that prevailed Friday night at Ricebird Stadium in the annual meeting of the Battle of the Colorado River.

El Campo scored early and often as they beat the Tigers 50-14, closing non-district play for both teams.

