Ricebirds wreck Tigers 50-14

The Wharton Tigers (2-2) showed sparks of the team they’re trying to become, but ultimately it was the El Campo Ricebirds (2-2) speed and power that prevailed Friday night at Ricebird Stadium in the annual meeting of the Battle of the Colorado River.
El Campo scored early and often as they beat the Tigers 50-14, closing non-district play for both teams.
The Ricebird offensive line broke open big holes throughout the night allowing senior Rueben Owens II to pick up his first 200-yard game of the season and junior Stephen Norman his first 100-yard game in his career. El Campo finished the night with 512 rushing yards.
“I really think our whole line played pretty well. There were some big massive holes out there. Stephen Norman at fullback and our right-half. I think they all played good,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
Seniors Craig Washington, Juan Martinez Luke Wenglar, Sloan Hubert, Bryce Rasmussen and junior Cole Dewey, started on the offensive line for El Campo.
“We drove everybody back every single play. We made sure we got 10 yards a play,” Rasmussen said. “We feel great right now. We’re moving in the right direction. District starts next week and we’re ready.”
El Campo started the night with a 10-yard run from Norman. Owens on the second play, sprinted through the line and ran it 56 yards for the first score of the night. The two backs combined for six touchdowns, four coming from Owens.
Wharton had a tough time getting started with the Ricebird defense aggressive and getting into the backfield.
Trailing 22-0 the Tigers got a spark from senior Rayshawn Hood. After breaking a few tackles, Hood carried the ball 71 yards setting Wharton up on the two-yard line. Wharton junior Angell Gaona Jr. picked up the score on a quarterback keeper from two yards out.
Both teams traded scores making it 29-14 mid-way through the second quarter.
With six minutes left in the half, El Campo marched the ball downfield, milking four and a half minutes of the clock. El Campo on a sweep mishandled the ball and fumbled it with Tiger sophomore Carlton Scott coming up with the takeaway.
The reprieve was short-lived with Wharton fumbling the ball back to El Campo. Ricebird senior Hal Erwin recovered the ball on the 16 yard-line. Two plays later, Owens was in the end zone giving the Ricebirds a 36-14 lead.
Out of the locker room, Wharton again got a big run from Hood running it 85 yards down to the Ricebird seven-yard line. El Campo’s defense tightened and forced three straight negative plays. On fourth and 35, Wharton threw a pass near the end zone, but El Campo junior Drake Resendez came up with the play.
Owens on the following play from scrimmage busted an 80-yard touchdown, outrunning the Wharton defense to put El Campo ahead 43-13.
While it was a rough night for the Wharton defense, the offense did get explosive plays with them picking up 270 yards on the ground. Tiger senior Jarad Newsome averaged nearly 40-yards a kick return coming two yards shy of 150 on the night.
“I saw Jarad Newsome had a great game. The one thing I am happy about is we didn’t have any huge mistakes on special teams,” Wharton head football coach Alvin Dotson II said. “We had two or three long kickoffs. We fielded the punts well. We had one bad snap at the end. We’ve got to refocus and regroup and look at practice to make us better.”
El Campo plays Navastoa on the road on Friday. Navasota beat Huffman-Hargrave 42-14 last night.
The Tigers start district play against Sweeny on Friday. Sweeny lost to Needville 29-0 last night.
