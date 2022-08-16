After more than a week of seeing nothing but green and white jerseys, the Boling Bulldogs football team went on the road to scrimmage John XXIII Lions.
The Lions, a large private school and a playoff team from last season, offered the Bulldogs a chance to get some work in and see how far they’ve come during August practices.
Bulldog head coach Kevin Urbanek was happy with what he saw during the team’s first outing.
“The only thing we told the players was that we wanted to see them be very physical and they did that,” Urbanek said. “I thought we executed pretty well on both sides of the ball for a first scrimmage.”
The Bulldogs final test to end the preseason comes against Tomball Christian in Boling on Friday. Boling this week will see a new threat and Urbanek is looking to see how his team will handle it.
“(I want us to) be even more physical this next scrimmage. Tomball Christian will throw the ball a lot, so it will be good to see how our secondary handles it,” Urbanek said.
Boling will open the season next Friday, Aug. 26, against the Palacios Sharks on the road. The Bulldogs don’t open district play until Oct. 7 when they play Van Vleck in Boling.
