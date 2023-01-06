The East Bernard Brahmarettes gave the Boling Lady Bulldogs a scare Tuesday night at home, but ran out of time in their comeback attempt, falling 35-24.
Despite trailing by nearly 20 points in the second half, the Brahmarettes tightened up their defense and made Boling sweat down the stretch.
“It got a little scary there at the end but again, we have a better team this year and we’re able to control the ball and do the right things,” Boling senior Karli Joyce said.
The Lady Bulldogs ran out to an early 15-4 lead behind 10 points from senior post Madison Malone. She finished with a game-high 15 points.
Boling’s defense held East Bernard to eight points or fewer in each quarter.
East Bernard’s press was tough for the Lady Bulldogs to handle and late they were able to start chipping away at the lead, eventually pulling to within six points before foul trouble sent two starters to the bench. Boling made defensive stops and made free throws late to seal the win.
Boling led from start to finish, starting the game with a Malone layup and made a free-throw after getting fouled on the play. After an East Bernard turnover, junior Kenna Gibson found Malone in the paint for another layup putting them up 5-0 quickly. The Lady Bulldogs continued adding to their lead.
Their patient and probing offense moved the ball around the court back and forth until they got the matchup they wanted. Boling’s lead swelled to 27-8 mid-way through the third quarter.
East Bernard started to pressure Boling and forced them into turnovers. The Brahmarettes closed the quarter on an 8-2 run. After a foul call to start the fourth, Boling coach Jonathan Gibson was issued a tech. East Bernard sophomore Ashlynn Lemos made both free three and with the extra possession fellow sophomore London Cavness made a layup to make a nine-point game. Lemos led East Bernard in scoring with 13 points.
“I was incredibly proud of the way the girls fought back. We have battled through a lot of adversity, and I truly feel it will all pay off as we play out our season,” Brahmarette coach Tiffany Lemos said.
After a Boling miss, Lemos added a layup up to make it 29-22. East Bernard down the court fouled Boling, but they only made one shot. The Brahmarettes turned the ball over and fouled Boling again. However, instead of stretching their lead, they missed both shots. East Bernard senior Sarah Devine drove the ball down the court and made it a six-point game, making a layup.
With the lead down to two possessions, Boling’s defense tightened. Lady Bulldog junior Savannah Savage and senior Karli Joyce both stole passes and shot free throws. Malone blocked a final East Bernard shot and ended the game with two made free throws.
“I like how we all have the trust in each other (this season) to be able to handle the ball to make our shots,” Joyce said.
With the win, the Lady Bulldogs moved to 3-1 in district play. The Boling teams will take on Van Vleck on the road Tuesday. Boling’s next home game will be against Danbury next Friday.
The in-county rivals traded blows throughout the game, but late the Boling Bulldogs made a few more plays to come away with the 51-43 win over East Bernard Brahmas in East Bernard Tuesday night.
“(The win) really feels special to me because it’s my first one playing East Bernard in high school, especially (winning) in East Bernard,” the Bulldog’s lone senior Jaxson Urbanek said.
East Bernard got a team-high 15 points from junior Maddox Crist and another 10 from senior Josh Montalvo. Boling got 15 from sophomore Kaden Lubford and 11 from Urbanek and freshman Isaiah Sanchez.
Crist closed the third quarter with a made free-throw to make it a one-point game. However, the Bulldogs opened the fourth on a quick 7-0 run, getting a three from Sanchez and a layup from sophomore Jerrick Garcia.
Crist midway through the fourth stopped the run with a three-pointer. But the Bulldogs answered on the following possessions, with Lunford connecting on his own three. The Bulldogs were able to hold on the rest of the way.
“(We kept) up the intensity on defense. Coach Berry knew what they were going to run so we worked it all week in practice and we played for each other,” Urbanek said.
East Bernard closed the game on an 8-4 run, but ran out of time.
The loss drops East Bernard 0-2 in district play.
