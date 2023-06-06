The Boling Bulldog linemen are one of the best around, winning the West Columbia Lineman challenge last week.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 6:58 pm
The Boling Bulldog linemen are one of the best around, winning the West Columbia Lineman challenge last week.
Despite being a 3A program, the Bulldogs competed against larger 4A schools and even one 5A school, but still came out on top.
“Their goal was to go there and win it and that’s what they did,” Bulldog head football coach Kevin Urbanek said. “I am very proud of how they represented us with high character and max effort. It just shows how important our offseason program is and how it helps us be successful.”
Eight Bulldogs competed for Boling and they placed first in four of the nine events. Boling won the bench press, high hang cling, farmers’ walk and medicine ball press.
The first-place Bulldogs were the Devereaux twins Donnae and Donovan along with Derrick Hippler, Steven Walstrom, Hunter Tolson, Kyler Sweat, Jacob Huddleston and Caden Knebel.
Boling at the lineman challenge beat out Angleton, Sweeny, West Columbia, Van Vleck, Bay City and Stafford.
While they took first, it was a non-state qualifier and the Bulldogs will not be moving on to the state lineman challenge later in the summer.
The Boling offseason workout program for all athletes, incoming seventh graders through incoming seniors will continue three more weeks before their first break of the summer on July 3 until July 7.
