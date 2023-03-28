DC dominates Roughnecks 37-26

Houston Roughnecks quarterback Brandon Silvers passes the ball during a game earlier this year at home against the Arlington Renegades. The Roughnecks dropped their second game in a row, losing Monday night on the road to the DC Defenders.

 Joe Southern

The DC Defenders beat the Houston Roughnecks 37-26 Monday night in Washington, DC. Two weeks ago, the Roughnecks were the toast of the XFL with a 4-0 record and having the top offense and defense in the league. Now, they are 4-2 and just one game ahead of Arlington in the South Division.

“It wasn’t what we wanted but our team fought back. It was a hard-fought game. At halftime, we were right in there, but we got way behind in the third quarter and then we fought back,” Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips said.

