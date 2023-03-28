DC dominates Roughnecks 37-26

The DC Defenders beat the Houston Roughnecks 37-26 Monday night in Washington, DC. Two weeks ago, the Roughnecks were the toast of the XFL with a 4-0 record and having the top offense and defense in the league. Now, they are 4-2 and just one game ahead of Arlington in the South Division.
“It wasn’t what we wanted but our team fought back. It was a hard-fought game. At halftime, we were right in there, but we got way behind in the third quarter and then we fought back,” Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips said.
The Roughnecks scored first on a Max Borghi 4-yard touchdown run with 5:08 to go in the first quarter. After DC’s Matthew McCrane kicked a 34-yard field goal, the quarter ended with the Roughnecks up 8-3. The next 29 minutes belonged to the Defenders.
The Defenders scored twice in the last two minutes of the first half. Abram Smith scored on a 1-yard run, and Santos Ramirez returned an interception 40-yards for a touchdown and a 17-8 Defenders halftime lead.
DC added another touchdown and a field goal before the Roughnecks broke their scoring drought with Cole McDonald throwing an 85-yard touchdown pass to Deontay Burnett to make the score DC 26, Houston 14 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, DC’s Lucky Jackson caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Ta’amu to make the score 34-14. Houston’s Borghi scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run and McCrane added another field goal for DC. The Roughnecks finished the scoring with quarterback Cole McDonald’s 1-yard run.
McDonald completed 8 of 11 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. Starting quarterback Brandon Silvers completed 10 of 17 for 111 yards and one interception. Deontay Burnett caught four passes for 122 yards and one touchdown.
“Cole came in and did a great job. I think he deserves an awful lot of credit. He is a really good player. We saw that tonight. When he got his opportunity, he showed everyone tonight. I am really pleased with the way he played. That bodes well for us and him,” Phillips said.
For the Defenders, Ta’amu completed 19 of 31 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Abram Smith rushed 19 times for 95 yards and one touchdown, and Lucky Jackson caught five passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.
The Roughnecks were called for 12 penalties for 100 yards, while the Defenders had only three penalties for 30 yards.
“We had a lot of penalties. We gave up eight first downs by penalty, so we need to clean that up. The officials try to do the best job they can do and I applaud them for that. Sometimes it didn’t work out in our favor. But we didn’t do our job to win the game. It’s not the officials.” Phillips said.
The Roughnecks next game is on April 2 against St. Louis at TDECU Stadium in Houston.
The top two teams in each division make the playoffs.
Q1: 5:08 HOU Max Borghi 4-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion: Cedric Byrd pass from Brandon Silvers.
4:18 DC Matthew McCrane 34-yard field goal.
Q2: 1:57 DC Abram Smith 1-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion: failed.
4:15 DC Santos Ramirez 40-yard interception return for a touchdown. 2-point conversion: Josh Hammond pass from Jordan Ta’amu
Q3: 10:12 DC Alex Ellis 1-yard touchdown pass from Ta’amu. 2-point conversion: failed.
2:08 DC McCrane 32-yard field goal.
1:19 HOU Deontay Burnett 85-yard touchdown pass from Cole McDonald. 2-point conversion: failed.
Q4: 13:16 DC Lucky Jackson 30-yard touchdown pass from Ta’amu. 2-point conversion: Chris Blair pass from Ta’amu.
10:03 HOU Borghi 1-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion: failed.
6:14 DC McCrane 50-yard field goal.
1:57 HOU McDonald 1-yard touchdown run. 3-point conversion: failed.
