The Boling Bulldogs picked up their second district wine in a row beating the Harmony School of Discovery Tigers 58-25 at home on Friday night.
The Bulldogs ran away with the game early, with their offense scoring easily. Their defense made it tough for the Tigers to get good shots.
Bulldog sophomore Kaden Lunford put on a show, outscoring the Tigers by himself dropping 26 points.
A lone three-pointer was all that the Tigers could muster in the opening eight minutes. Boling jumped out to a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back.
The Bulldog’s offense stayed hot, scoring 44 points in the second and third quarters combined. They made four threes in the game, all coming during that run, with Boling sophomore Jerrick Garica connecting on two.
Along with Lunford, Boling had four players in double-digit scoring, freshman Isaiah Sanchez had 13 points, Garica had 12 points and senior Jaxson Urbanek added in another 10 points.
“I like that we are playing with great intensity,” Bulldogs coach Caleb Berry said. “This district has a lot of evenly matched teams. If you decide you don’t want to play hard on a particular night that could cost you a game. I think the guys understand that and they are applying it to their play.”
With the Bulldogs win, they move to 2-1 in district play. The Boling teams will play Danbury at home on Friday, ending the first leg of district play for the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Bulldogs had a bye and were off this past Friday night. Despite being off and only picking up one win last week, in the current Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings, the Lady Bulldogs are ranked seventh in 3A. They remain the only Wharton county basketball team state-ranked.
The Lady Bulldogs are 3-1 in district play and currently, they’re the second seed.
The Wharton basketball teams had a tough time on the road against Brookshire Royal. The Runnin’ Tigers lost 62-37 while the Lady Tigers fell 79-33.
The Lady Tigers are 2-3, one win behind El Campo for the fourth seed and the Runnin’ Tigers are winless in district at 0-3.
