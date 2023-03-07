El Campo looking for a new football coach, athletic director

El Campo ISD is on the hunt for another head football coach and athletic director, with Chad Worrell opting not to return and will instead take the same position at Burleson High School, a 5A program outside of Fort Worth.
Worrell said this was a tough choice for him, but being closer to family was something he could not pass up.
“In my mind when I took the El Campo job I believed that would be my last job and that I would retire there,” Worrell said. “Everything I thought about El Campo coming in, I can tell people going out, it’s a community with a ton of pride and a ton of history and it’s a great place to live and raise their kids. Unfortunately for me, I’ve got two grandkids and I haven’t really gotten to be a part of their lives in the last two years.”
Worrell shared that his granddaughter will be starting high school next season and will now be a 45-minute drive away, rather than five hours away when he lived in El Campo.
Despite this being an abbreviated stay, El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan understands Worrell’s motives for leaving.
“How can you fault anybody that is trying to better himself and his family,” Callaghan said.
Worrell in his two seasons in El Campo won back-to-back district championships and put up a 20-5 record, winning three playoff games.
“I had great memories. I had some great experiences. I had some big wins, some tough losses, but that’s usually the case,” Worrell said. “I love this group of kids and I enjoyed being around them. It’s always tough to leave the kids that you coached.”
With El Campo, Worrell coached all-state and nationally-known running back Rueben Owens II for two seasons. During those two years, Owens put up 4,770 rushing yards and 71 touchdowns.
While he is leaving after Owens is now off to college, Worrell says that had nothing to do with his departure.
“I love Rueben just like I love the other kids, but that’s not why I came to El Campo,” Worrell said. “Rueben had a lot of offers to play his high school years in other schools in other states. He had that type of talent that brought those opportunities, so there was never a guarantee that Rueben would have been here. If I thought, in the beginning, I was going to (come here) for two years I would have rented a trailer or something. I wouldn’t have sold a home and bought a home in the community and moved a coaching staff across the state for a two-year plan. It wasn’t the plan when I got there, but things come up.”
Callaghan also felt that Worrell was going to be here for the long term.
“I think everybody is hoping individuals will come and stay and be contributing members of the community. I don’t think anyone is bringing in people for the short term and that certainly wasn’t our goal,” Callaghan said. “This is a family business and people are trying to take care of his family and people are trying to take care of his family and coach Worrell thinks that this is best for he and his family.”
Worrell’s tenure with El Campo is the shortest since the early 1940s, according to texashighschoolfootballhistory.com. Lee Mitchell coached the Ricebirds in 1941-1942. Since Mitchell, most of El Campo’s coaches had an average of seven years, with Buzzy Keith taking 16 years leading the Ricebirds.
While in El Campo, the athletic programs have been on the raise. This season, the boys and girls soccer teams are set to make the playoffs for the first time together in more than a decade. The swim program made state, with the Ladybirds taking home third place. The boys basketball team made their deepest run in school history. When Worrell got to El Campo, he initiated the Ladybird summer workout program, which had not happened in years past.
“You can go through every program (they’ve all done better). I really am proud of everybody and leaving was not an easy decision,” Worrell said.
As of press time, it’s unclear if Cody Worrell, Chad’s son and offensive coordinator, and Mike Bowling, the defensive coordinator will be staying with the program or joining the staff in Burleson as well.
What’s next?
El Campo is planning on having a new head football coach and athletic director by the end of the month. Like the last time, El Campo went through the hiring process the had a committee made of members of the community to help whittle down the applications. With an abbreviated timetable, it’s unclear whether the same approach will be used.
“Our goal will be to fill this position in an expedited fashion,” Callaghan said.
On the El Campo ISD website, the job posting says the school is looking for a 4A-6A coordinator with at least three years of experience, or, head or coach experience is preferred.
“Everyone will stand out on their own individual basis,” Callaghan said. “We’re looking for someone with experience who can lead a very proud and tradition-rich community. A person who will assimilate into that community and lead our kids towards participation and education.”
