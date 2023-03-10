The East Bernard Brahmas had the lead three different times, but the Boling Bulldogs kept fighting back and pulled off the come-from-behind 9-6 win Tuesday in East Bernard to open district play.

The Brahmas led 5-4 heading into the final inning. Needing three outs to pick up the win, the Brahmas had a tough time closing out the game. Boling scored five runs to pull ahead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.