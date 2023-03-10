The East Bernard Brahmas had the lead three different times, but the Boling Bulldogs kept fighting back and pulled off the come-from-behind 9-6 win Tuesday in East Bernard to open district play.
The Brahmas led 5-4 heading into the final inning. Needing three outs to pick up the win, the Brahmas had a tough time closing out the game. Boling scored five runs to pull ahead.
Boling started the inning, putting their first three batters on base. Bulldog junior Ty Rolf took a four-pitch walk, tying the game. Boling senior Trenton Jones hit a hard single to centerfield, scoring two more runs giving the Bulldogs the lead. The Bulldogs offense stayed hot, plating two more runs. In total, Boling sent 11 batters to the plate against East Bernard in the top of the seventh.
“Our bats just came alive at that point (with) timely hitting,” Boling senior Jaxson Urbanek said.
Trailing 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh, East Bernard put stress on Boling, placing runners on the corners with one out. Boling was called for a balk, scoring sophomore Tye Warncke, who led off the inning with a single, their final run of the game. Jones picked up a strikeout for the Bulldogs’ second out. The last out came on the base paths, with Jones picking off an East Bernard runner at second, ending the game.
“It’s a whole lot easier starting (district) 1-0, especially against East Bernard, they’re a great ball club,” Urbanek said. “When we see them again it’s going to be another hard battle.”
East Bernard senior Seth Morton led the team with two hits. Jones led the Bulldogs with two hits and four RBIs. Boling’s Roderick Brooks scored three runs.
A two-out, bases-loaded walk from East Bernard senior Joseph Cooper in the bottom of the second gave East Bernard their first lead of the night. Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, East Bernard took advantage of four Boling errors, scoring three runs to take the lead for the third time on the night.
Boling senior Hayden Albert started the game and went 4.1 innings allowing one earned run. Jones finished off the final 2.2 innings, between the two they struck out 10 batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.