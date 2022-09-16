The East Bernard Brahmarettes have started district play with wins over Hempstead and Danbury, both sweeps.

The Hempstead Lady Bobcats on the road last Friday tried to become only the second team in district play over the last two years, to take a set from the Brahmarettes. Hempstead took East Bernard to the limit before the Brahmarettes finished them off 25-21, 25-7, 25-7.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.