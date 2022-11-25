El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II finished with the second-most yards in the county this past season, but he now owns the most yards in the history of Wharton County, according to Texashighschoolfootballhistory.com.
Owen’s high school career ends with 7,059 rushing yards, giving him the 35th highest total in Texas.
For the second year in a row, the county saw a 2,000-yard rusher, with Boling junior Ryan O’Neal reaching that bar in the team’s final playoff game with 2,151 yards. O’Neal has rushed for 2,950 yards in his career, putting him 2,454 yards behind former Bulldog Veron Jackson.
Boling - Ryan O’Neal - 2,151 yards - 210 carries - 24 TDs
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 1,781 yards - 213 carries - 25 TDs
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 1,012 yards - 177 carries - 13 TDs
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 743 yards - 77 carries, 6 TDs
Boling - Trenton Jones - 724 yards - 108 carries - 16 TDs
El Campo - Stephen Norman - 714 yards - 99 carries - 8 TD
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez - 592 yards - 107 carries - 5 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 532 yards - 66 carries - Not tracked
Boling - Nathan King - 495 yards - 54 carries - 8 TDs
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 313 yards - 55 carries - 5 TDs
El Campo - Drake Resendez - 234 yards, 43 carries, 2 TDs
El Campo - Christian Miles - 232 yards, 24 carries - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 1,014 yards - 80 completions - 7 TDs
Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 481 yards - 29 completions - 4 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 359 yards - 18 completions - 3 TDs
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 237 yards - 14 completions - 3 TDs
Wharton - Angell Gaona, 227 yards, 16 completions - 3 TD
El Campo - Brock Rod, 134 yards - 7 completions - 1 TD
East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 427 yards - 20 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 193 yards - 13 catches - 2 TDs
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 165 yards - 6 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Reid Morton - 138 yards, 16 catches, 0 TDs
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 123 yards, 9 catches, 1 TD
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 113 yards, 3 catches, 2 TDs
Boling - Ryan O’Neal - 106 yards - 8 catches - 0 TD
Boling - Trenton Jones - 105 yards, 7 catches, 2TDs
East Bernard - Joshua Montalvo - 104 yards, 6 catches, 3 TDs
Louise - Kyle Anderson - 89 yards, 6 catches, 0 TDs
El Campo - Hal Erwin - 88 yards, 3 catches, 2 TDs
Louise - Holden Watson, 80 yards - 2 catches - 0 TDs
El Campo - Sloan Hubert, 80 yards - 4 catches - 1 TD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.