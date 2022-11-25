El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II finished with the second-most yards in the county this past season, but he now owns the most yards in the history of Wharton County, according to Texashighschoolfootballhistory.com.

Owen’s high school career ends with 7,059 rushing yards, giving him the 35th highest total in Texas.

