Wharton eyes winning streak

Raymond Hudson II (4) takes off on a long run against Worthing in Friday night’s football game. He is expected to have another big night this Friday against the winless Jack Yates Lions.

 Joe Southern

After ending a 22-game losing streak in spectacular fashion, the Wharton Tigers (1-1) will be looking to start another streak, a winning one, when they play the Jack Yates Lions (0-2) on the road Friday night.

Yates is winless on the season with blowout losses to Houston Madison and Dallas Carter, allowing 40 or more points in both games. The Lions gave up 22.9 points per game last year.

