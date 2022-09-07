Wharton eyes winning streak

After ending a 22-game losing streak in spectacular fashion, the Wharton Tigers (1-1) will be looking to start another streak, a winning one, when they play the Jack Yates Lions (0-2) on the road Friday night.
Yates is winless on the season with blowout losses to Houston Madison and Dallas Carter, allowing 40 or more points in both games. The Lions gave up 22.9 points per game last year.
The Tigers’ offense took a step forward last week against Houston Worthing, scoring 33 points after just six the week before. Under the new coaching staff this season, Wharton has committed to the run and they are averaging more than 150 yards a game on the ground.
Yates will have to try and stop Wharton senior running back Raymond Hudson II, who leads the team with 228 yards and four touchdowns. The Lions will use three down linemen and last week they allowed more than 100 yards rushing.
Offensively, the Lions scored 32 points per game last season. Wharton senior Rayshawn Hood and sophomore Jacarious Wiley have been tackle machines combining for 34 tackles this year.
