Space Cowboys holding open house

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host an open house on April 2 at Constellation Field to showcase a series of fan-facing renovations that have been completed ahead of the 2022 season.
The Space Cowboys will also be conducting a preseason workout during the event.
Fans can purchase tickets to the open house for $1, with proceeds going toward the Astros Foundation. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for fans in attendance.
The Space Cowboys open their 2022 season on the road on April 5 versus the Sacramento River Cats. They’ll hold their Home Opener on at 7:05 p.m. on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express. For information on Space Cowboys 2022 promotions and to purchase single-game tickets, visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.