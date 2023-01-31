Wharton’s soccer teams played well against El Campo at home Saturday, but came up on the losing end, dropping both boys and girls teams to 0-2 in district play.
The Wharton Lady Tigers lost 1-0 to the El Campo Ladybirds. The Lady Tigers played good defense in the first half, however, the Ladybirds got their game-winning score in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.