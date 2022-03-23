The top half of the District 24-3A girls basketball stayed much the same from the 2020-21 season to now.
Hitchcock, East Bernard and Boling held the top three spots while Van Vleck replaced Danbury in the No. 4 spot.
The 2022 District 24-3A all-district honors reflected the continued successes of the Lady Bulldogs and Brahmarettes.
Hitchcock seniors Chloe Countee and Sanaa Scott were named all-district MVP after the Lady Bulldogs were 12-0 in district play and a trip to the regional semifinals. Countee and Scott’s teammate, senior Nyah Beard, were named offensive player of the year, while two freshmen, Ashlyn Lemos and Kyleigh McDaniel, were named newcomer of the year.
East Bernard senior Samantha Rabius was the defensive player of the year.
Hitchcock’s Dante McDaniel and East Bernard’s Tiffany Lemos were named co-coaches of the year.
Hitchcock
The Lady Bulldogs earned six top honors, and Hitchcock added three additional honors after earning the program’s eighth-straight district title. Hitchcock collected playoff wins against Coldspring-Oakhurst, Kountze and New Waverly before losing to Fairfield in the regional semifinals.
Junior Jaiden Dotson was named the first team and sophomore Genesis Carter were named to the second team. Freshman Nikyah Bourgeois, freshman Nashya Maxwell and freshman Jhayla Fontenette earned honorable mention.
Senior Maidson Fields, sophomore Katie Rodriguez, junior Ciara Davis and sophomore Genesis Carter were named to the academic all-district team.
East Bernard
The Brahmarettes had an impressive season despite changing season mid-season with Tiffany Lemos taking over Steven Smith, who left the program in December. Lemos earned co-coach of the year honors after leading East Bernard to a 9-3 record and a tie for second place. The Brahmarettes won a tie-breaker with Boling to earn the No. 2 seed entering the playoffs.
East Bernard earned a playoff win over Anderson-Shiro before losing to Nacogdoches Central Heights in the area round.
Rabius added defensive player of the year honors from basketball after earning 24-3A MVP in volleyball.
Sophomore Abby Hudgins and junior Sarah Devine were named the all-district first team, while senior Kynlee Hall was named the second team.
Junior Kaki Seay, junior Jillian Faltysek and freshman London Cavness earned honorable mentions.
Sophomore Abby Hudgins, junior Makayla Crist, senior Kynlee Hall, junior Sarah Devine, junior Julian Faltysek, freshman London Cavness, senior Samantha Rabius, freshman Ashlyn Lemos, junior Kaki Seay and manager Mara Triplett earned spots on the academic all-district team.
Boling
The Boling Lady Bulldogs earned a share of second place in 24-3A and won a playoff game against Hardin before losing to Woodville.
Sophomore Kenna Gibson, junior Madison Malone, and sophomore Savannah Savage were named the first team, while junior Karli Joyce was named the second team.
Freshman Haley Fojtik earned honorable mention.
Freshman Brooke West, sophomore Savannah Savage, freshman Haley Fojtik, sophomore Kenna Joyce, sophomore Camille Burns, junior Victoria Kalmus, junior Madison Malone, sophomore Heaven Clapp, sophomore Abby Ortiz, junior Payton Calk, junior Marianna Reyes, junior manager Emma Johnson, freshman manager Jaime Reyes, freshman manager Summer Clark and junior manager Aubrey Matula earned academic all-district honors.
Brazos
The Brazos Cougars finished 4-8 in District 24-3A, including a win over Van Vleck. The Cougarettes’ junior Haiven Harris was named the all-district first team, while senior Megan Demny was named the second team.
Senior Kirby Richardson, senior Kirby Richardson, senior Laura Durett and junior May Mendez earned honorable mention.
Sophomore Paige Demny, freshman Sophia Vykukal, freshman Maggie O’Choa, senior Kirby Richardson, junior Jasel Alaniz, senior Laura Durrett, junior May Mendez, senior Hallie Pailes and senior Megan Demny were named to the academic all-district team.
Rest of the best
The rest of the first-team all-district selections included Van Vleck senior Katelyn Brown and sophomore Tia Fields. The second team included Van Vleck senior Alexis Abbott and sophomore Jaila Wilson and Danbury’s Sadie Meeks.
2022 District 24-3A girls basketball all-district team
Co-MVP: Chloe Countee, SR, Hitchcock; Sanaa Scott, SR, Hitchcock.
Offensive player of the year: Nyah Beard, JR, Hitchcock.
Defensive player of the year: Samantha Rabius, SR, East Bernard.
Newcomer of the year: Ashlyn Lemos, FR, Hitchcock; Kyleigh McDaniel, FR, Hitchcock.
Coach of the year: Dante McDaniel, Hitchcock; Tiffany Lemos, East Bernard.
First team: Jaiden Dotson, Jr, Hitchcock; Genesis Carter, SO, Hitchcock; Kenna Gibson, SO, Boling; Madison Malone, JR, Boling; Savannah Savage, SO, Boling; Katelyn Brown, SR, Van Vleck; Tia Fields, SO, Van Vleck; Abby Hudgins, SO, East Bernard; Sarah Devine, JR, East Bernard; Haiven Harris, JR, Brazos.
Second team: Lakey Thibodeaux, SR, Hitchcock; Karli Joyce, JR, Boling; Megan Demny, SR, Brazos; Alexis Abbott, SR, Van Vleck; Jaila Wilson, SO, Van Vleck; Kynlee Hall, SR, East Bernard; Sadie Meeks, Danbury.
Honorable mentions: Nikyah Bourgeois, FR, Hitchcock; NaShya Maxwell, FR, Hitchcock; Jhayla Fontenette, FR, Hitchcock; Haley Fojtik, FR, Boling; Kirby Richardson, SR, Brazos; Laura Durett, SR, Brazos; May Mendez, JR, Brazos; Olivia Britton, SO, Van Vleck; Raegan DeWoody, JR, Van Vleck; Zulay Solis, SR, Van Vleck; London Bouldin, FR, Hitchcock; Ciara Davis, JR, Hitchcock; Madison Fields, SR, Hitchcock; Taylor Henken, SR, Danbury; Grace Lambert, SR, Danbury; Lilly Schraven, SR, Danbury; Emily Parra, Danbury; Kaki Sealy, JR, East Bernard; Jillian Faltysek, JR, East Bernard; London Cavness, FR, East Bernard.
