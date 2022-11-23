After back-to-back first-round losses in the volleyball playoffs, the Boling Lady Bulldogs made it to the second round this season.
Boling entered the playoffs as the third-place team in the district, sweeping every team outside of East Bernard and Brazos. Following the volleyball season, the district coaches awarded Boling with two co-MVPs and two first-team all-district selections.
Lady Bulldog senior Madison Malone was awarded the co-offensive MVP, splitting it with Danbury senior Jesse Garner. Malone was a factor for the Boling offense pounding kills through opposing defenses.
“Madison is the athlete any coach dreams of to have on their team,” Lady Bulldog coach Kristie Jones said. “She is an amazing athlete and a true definition of what a teammate is. She encourages and motivates the team and teaches the younger players in a way they not only listen but also they look up to.”
Malone led the team in kills, nine shy of 350 this past season. Malone also led the team with 80 blocks and she had 63 aces.
Boling junior setter Emma Jones received the co-setter of the year, splitting it with East Bernard junior Abby Hudgins. Jones served the ball well throughout the season and her sets gave Lady Bulldogs hitters the chance to pick up kills.
“We never played more than three sets win or lose, so her assist count is even more important compared to teams that (went) four or five sets per game,” Jones said. “This year Emma stepped up and took charge of our offense. It definitely would have been a different season without her that is 100 percent true.”
Jones came close to 750 assists with 741 along with 90 kills and 64 aces.
Two Boling juniors, libero Maddy Jay Simpson and outside hitter Savannah Savage earned first-team honors.
“Maddy took a beating on the back row this year, but I couldn’t of asked for a better libero. She was the leader of my defense this year and I relied heavily on her,” Jones said. “Savannah really came into her own this season. It’s like she finally just played if that makes sense. It didn’t matter if it was on the front row or back she played her bit off every game.”
Simpson led the team with 642 digs and from the back row chipped in 33 kills. Savage filled up the sat sheet with 194 kills, 94 aces and 387 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs also had two second-team honors, with senior outside hitter Payton Calk and junior middle blocker Ellie Voulgaris earning recognition.
Rounding out the Lady Bulldogs awards were seniors Elise Sharp, Karli Joyce and juniors Kenna Gibson and Stephanie Borges and Haley Fojtik and Kaylie Hodg receiving honorable mentions.
District 24AAA All District Results 2022:
Haiven Alvarado-Harris- SR Brazos
Kellen Dorotik- SR East Bernard
Abby Hudgins-JR East Bernard
Madison Malone- SR Boling
Charlsie Atteberry-JR East Bernard
Jade Romero- SO East Bernard
Lexie Warncke-SR East Bernard
Bailey Leopold-SR East Bernard
Sarah Devine-SR East Bernard
Haley Herbert-JR Hempstead
Jemma Zahradnik-SR Brazos
Raelynn Krueger-SR Brazos
Maddy Jay Simpson-JR Boling
Savannah Savage-JR Boling
Olivia Rodriguez-JR Hitchcock
Jenna Krpec-JR East Bernard
Laney Andersen-JR East Bernard
Mariana Venegas-SR Hempstead
Abigail Armacost-SR Hitchcock
Ellie Voulgaris-JR Boling
Ashlynn Winzenried-JR Van Vleck
Francessa Vrazel-JR Danbury
