After back-to-back first-round losses in the volleyball playoffs, the Boling Lady Bulldogs made it to the second round this season.

Boling entered the playoffs as the third-place team in the district, sweeping every team outside of East Bernard and Brazos. Following the volleyball season, the district coaches awarded Boling with two co-MVPs and two first-team all-district selections.

