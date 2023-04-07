Boling Bulldog senior pitcher Hayden Albert did pretty much everything in their 1-0 extra inning win over their in-county rivals, the East Bernard Brahmas, on Monday night at home.
East Bernard came into the game on a three-game winning streak, but they couldn’t solve Albert.
Boling and East Bernard play close games, it’s in their DNA. At home last season, Boling defeated East Bernard 2-1 in nine innings. In the game, Albert tossed 8.1 innings and drove in the winning run.
This time around, Albert threw nine scoreless innings and scored the winning run in the ninth, to keep the Bulldogs undefeated in district play. They now hold a three-game lead over second place.
Albert allowed two hits and one walk over his nine innings. While Albert was dealing, the Bulldogs had a tough time getting going as Brahma junior Clayton Fajkus tossed eight scoreless innings.
With one out and a runner on first, Albert hit a single to put two on. East Bernard induced a ground out with sophomore Tye Warncke getting the runner at third base. Needing one more out, Boling senior Roderick Brooks singled, putting runners on the corners. Boling senior Jaxson Urbanek followed with a single to score Albert and end the game.
Albert allowed a pair of singles in the top of the first and the second inning. From there, he retired the next 14 batters in a row before a two-out hit-by-pitch broke the streak. Albert didn’t allow more than one base runner in any inning.
East Bernard needed to work out of a jam early in the game. Albert led off the bottom of the third inning, with a double and senior Franklin Gavranovic laid down a bunt to move the runner over, but he stayed. Instead, both runners were safe. The Brahmas got a ground ball with Warncke getting the runner at third base. East Bernard got a fly out and pop fly to wiggle out of damage.
Boling leads the district and East Bernard is one win behind Van Vleck for the final playoff spot.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs had a tough time getting their bats on pitches by East Bernard Brahmarette senior pitcher Lexie Warncke until it was too late, falling 13-2 at home Monday night.
A two-out, two-run homer from sophomore Kamryn Mears in the bottom of the sixth inning was all the damage Boling could muster against East Bernard.
Outside of the sixth, Boling only put pressure on Warncke one other time.
Trailing 3-0, Boling got some offense going with two outs. Lady Bulldog sophomore Brooke West was hit by a pitch and junior Kenna Gibson followed with a single. A hit away from getting on the scoreboard, Warncke got a strikeout to end the inning.
Boling started the game with back-to-back quick outs. However, Warncke started the offense for East Bernard with an infield single. Brahmarette junior Megan Gasch followed with a double to put them both in scoring position. A wild pitch brought Warncke home and a walk to junior Sommer Tijerina put runners on the corners. Fellow junior Bryleigh Pless reached on an error, scoring Gasch to make it 2-0.
The Brahmarettes added another run in the second and fourth and their offense really caught fire picking up nine more scores in the final two innings.
East Bernard leads district at 8-0, Danbury, Boling, and Van Vleck are all tied with the final three playoff spots with five wins.
