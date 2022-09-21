B.J. Baylor signs with Falcons

B.J. Baylor

After a couple of weeks without a team, former Wharton Tiger running back B.J. Baylor found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons, joining their practice squad this past week.

Two days after signing, the Falcons placed Damien Williams, a backup running back, on injured reserved. With Baylor, the Falcons have five running backs on the roster.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.