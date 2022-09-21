B.J. Baylor signs with Falcons

After a couple of weeks without a team, former Wharton Tiger running back B.J. Baylor found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons, joining their practice squad this past week.
Two days after signing, the Falcons placed Damien Williams, a backup running back, on injured reserved. With Baylor, the Falcons have five running backs on the roster.
The Wharton standout is one of 16 players on the practice squad. With Baylor with the Falcons he’s a step closer to making a 52-man roster.
Baylor went undrafted but signed with the Green Bay Packers following the draft in April.
The former Tiger was among their first round of cuts to help the team get down to 85 players, despite having a solid outing in the Packers’ first preseason game against the 49ers.
Baylor, in the game, led the Packers in total offense with 94 yards between rushing and receiving. His 68-yard catch and run was the offensive highlight of the Packers’ night.
Baylor in college played for Oregon State and rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season.
In his senior season with the Tigers, Baylor led them to the third round of the playoffs. He was three yards shy of 2,000 yards rushing, scoring 28 total touchdowns.
