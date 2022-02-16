WCJC cowboy, cowgirl find rodeo success

A local cowgirl and cowboy split first place at the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers’ first meet of the spring season at Texas A&M University-Commerce in late January.
The women’s team was led by Hungerford native and East Bernard graduate, freshman Bailey Gubert. She was consistent all weekend in the breakaway event by splitting 6-10 in the long round (2.7 seconds), winning the short round (2.5 seconds), and splitting 2-3 in the average with a combined time of 5.2 seconds on two head.
The win put the first-year college cowgirl in a good position to move forward toward a possible CNFR qualification. Gubert has been highly successful in rodeo at all levels and looks to have a good start to the spring semester.
“She finished out in a good position to make a challenge to go to the college finals and that’s what we’re looking for every year,” rodeo coach Sean Amestoy said.
The WCJC men’s team was led by sophomore cowboy Colton Pietsch. The El Campo native struck paydirt in the first round of the bull riding to split first with an impressive 82 point ride. His short go bull bucked him off after a good effort, however he still split 2/3 in the average. The victory was a move up in the standings and will give him momentum moving into the last half of the season.
“He was a good athlete, ran track, played football in high school, a fast guy,” Amestoy said. “He’s been at bull riding for a little while and made a great ride in the short round with 82 points and split first in the long road. Really did well and looking forward to him making a strong challenge this spring.”
Wyoming cowboy Beau Scarborough made the move south worth the trip by placing fourth in the first round and third in the average in the saddle bronc riding. The first semester bronc rider from Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, is working hard and appears ready to compete well this spring.
Logan Allan Moore a sophomore, from Pleasanton, is the only Pioneer ranked in the top five in their event. Moore is fourth in the team roper-healer with 276.0 points. He is fewer than 10 points from third.
The men’s team is ranked ninth in the region out of 12 teams. The women’s team is in last place.
Wharton won’t be in action until next month when they have their second rodeo of the spring at Texas A&M University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.