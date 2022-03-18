District play starts next week for the Wharton Tigers and they have their eye on their first playoff berth since 2017.
With a young squad, the Tigers came as close as one can without making the playoffs last season. Wharton made it to a play-in game but lost by one run to Navasota, two minor errors were the difference, Tigers coach Wade Mathis said.
The Tigers only lost two seniors to graduation, their starting pitcher and catcher, but they will bring back a lot of experience with six returners.
“We were only one run away from beating Bellville. We were a couple of errors away from beating El Campo. We only lost to Sealy by one run twice,” Mathis said. “It’s not like we were too far off with sophomores and freshman last year.”
Wharton has two returning all-district second-team players in junior Ryan Mendiola and senior Ryan Guzman.
Tiger senior Blaine Zulauf, junior Jaden Complan and Mendiola will be the arms Wharton will lean on.
“As far as our top guys, they’re good. They’re in the zone,” Mathis said. “They’ve got good stuff especially now that they’re a year older.”
Wharton’s core will continue growing even past this season, with Guzman and Zulauf the only seniors.
In district action Wharton will play El Campo, Bellville, Sealy, Brookshire Royal and Navasota.
Wharton opens district with Brookshire Royal on the road Tuesday night. The home opener will be against Bellville on Saturday.
