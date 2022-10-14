Brahmas get first, big win

East Bernard's Ty Rolf attempts to break a tackle during first half action in Friday night's homecoming victory over the Danbury Panthers. The Brahmas got their first with of the season 35-7.

 Joe Southern

After an ugly 0-6 start to the season, the East Bernard Brahmas broke into the win column in style, routing the Danbury Panthers 35-7 for homecoming Friday night.

The Brahmas mixed passes and rushes for 208 yards of offense to the Panthers’ 162. Malik Thomas was on fire, scoring two of the Brahmas four touchdowns in the first half and adding one more in the fourth quarter. Alex Henriquez started things off with a 10-yard scoring run, followed a short time later by Weston Swoboda with a 4-yard touchdown run.

