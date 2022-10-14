Brahmas get first, big win

After an ugly 0-6 start to the season, the East Bernard Brahmas broke into the win column in style, routing the Danbury Panthers 35-7 for homecoming Friday night.
The Brahmas mixed passes and rushes for 208 yards of offense to the Panthers’ 162. Malik Thomas was on fire, scoring two of the Brahmas four touchdowns in the first half and adding one more in the fourth quarter. Alex Henriquez started things off with a 10-yard scoring run, followed a short time later by Weston Swoboda with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Thomas scored from two yards out in the second quarter. When the Brahmas kicked off after the touchdown, the Panthers muffed the reception, giving East Bernard the ball at the 2-yard line. A few second later Thomas was again carrying the ball into the end zone.
Danbury got on the scoreboard with a minute to go in the third when Mason Ahart rushed in from five yards out. Thomas capped the scoring on the night with a 3-yard score early in the fourth quarter.
East Bernard (1-6, 1-2) is on the road next Friday at cross-county rival Boling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.