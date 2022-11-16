Kickboxers make Pan Am games

Not one, but two Wharton County kickboxers will represent the United States in the Pan American games in Brazil this week, with El Campo’s Warrior University’s Beverly Pratka of Louise and Jessica Rodgers of Georgetown both scheduled to fight.
“It’s huge to go from having one fighter from our gym to two fighters proves the method, proves the training, and proves that we’re evolving and growing not only as a martial arts gym but also a fight gym,” Pratka said.
Beverly trains multiple times a week and twice a week trains in Houston at a Muay Thai gym where she can really let herself loose. Rodgers gets all of her training at Warrior University from Pratka and Pratka’s husband Clay, who is a recognized coach by Team USA and head coach and owner of the gym.
“Very few gyms get a fighter qualified for one of these events, period. To get two at the same tournament at the same time is definitely big for us and we’re excited,” Clay Pratka said.
This will be Beverly’s third fight this year. Overall, the Louise native is 3-2 as a kickboxer. The Pan Am games will be her second big international tournament this year. Beverly, at the World Championships in Italy earlier this year, lost in the first round of the tournament.
Despite having two losses this season, Beverly is healthy and has learned a lot about the sport as she heads into her sixth career kickboxing match. Unlike at the World Championships, she’ll be fighting someone from her same weight class, and she’ll be able to use her right foot, which was injured before she left for Italy at the start of the year.
“I’m feeling stronger than I’ve ever felt. The game plan is solid and just going back and watching the fight from Italy, I didn’t realize the importance of scoring points and what works and doesn’t,” Beverly said.
A self-styled head kick hunter, Beverly knows she’ll need to change things up for success and focus a little less on the knockout blow and concentrate more on scoring points going forward.
“Her fourth kickboxing fight was at the World Championships,” Clay said. “We had a lot to learn on rule sets... A lot of times, American fighters aren’t as dominant (overseas). A lot of times (the Americans are) beating the person up more, but they’re not playing to win.”
The Pratkas pointed to Beverly’s fight in between Worlds and the Pan Am games where she lost to a fighter from Team Poland. The fighter came in and kicked Beverly in the leg, and spent the rest of the round circling away from her, ultimately winning and hanging a loss on her record.
Beverly has been on Team USA for more than a year after defeating three fighters at the National Championships last season.
Rodgers is 2-0 and earned her spot on Team USA after winning at Nationals in Nashville this February. Rodgers competes in super bantamweight at 123 pounds.
“This is my first international fight so I’m pretty excited,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers started at the gym three years ago, to maintain fitness, but quickly dove into the training and became addicted.
“It’s unbelievable that just in a short amount of training I’ve been able to accomplish everything that I have,” Rodgers said. “I always look up to (Beverly) and am so thankful for her and Clay and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”
Both fighters and members of the gym coaching staff left for Brazil on Sunday. Pratka and Rodgers will weigh in on Wednesday, and the single-elimination tournament will start the following day.
