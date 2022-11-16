Kickboxers make Pan Am games

Beverly Pratka of El Campo’s Warrior University is one of two Wharton County kickboxers who are competing this week at the Pan Am games in Brazil. She is joined by Jessica Rodgers of Georgetown.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Not one, but two Wharton County kickboxers will represent the United States in the Pan American games in Brazil this week, with El Campo’s Warrior University’s Beverly Pratka of Louise and Jessica Rodgers of Georgetown both scheduled to fight.

“It’s huge to go from having one fighter from our gym to two fighters proves the method, proves the training, and proves that we’re evolving and growing not only as a martial arts gym but also a fight gym,” Pratka said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.