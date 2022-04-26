The East Bernard Brahmarettes won the outright district championship, beating the Danbury Lady Panthers 5-2 Monday night in Bay City.
Trailing for most of the night, the Brahmarettes got a five-run sixth inning to take the lead and put them in control.
An unearned run, four hits and three walks was that East Bernard junior Lexie Warncke would allow to Danbury in her seven innings of work.
The Brahmarettes started the top of the sixth getting their first two base runners aborad with a walk and a single from Warncke and senior Jolie Peloquin.
Danbury came back with a short popup for the first out.
Brahmarette freshman Shae Salcido on a full count walked to load the bases. Junior Kaki Seay on another full count was hit with a pitch to bring home the Brahmarettes first run, tying the game.
A passed ball from Danbury allowed Peloquin to come home and give East Bernard the lead. Brahmarette senior Morgan Gasch later in the inning singled and drove in two, putting East Bernard in command with two innings left.
East Bernard had base runners throughout the first five innings, but they weren’t able to get any key hits to drive a run home until the sixth.
Danbury scratched out a final run in the bottom of the seventh, but an easy fielders’ choice with one runner on ended the game.
Heading into Monday’s game, both teams were tied for first place with one loss. East Bernard’s win earns them the fourth-place team from District 23.
Playoff bound
Boling and Wharton also punched their tickets to the postseason.
The Wharton Lady Tigers earned the third seed going 5-5 in district play. The Lady Tigers will play North Forrest High School at B.F. Terry High School Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs finished district play 8-4 and will head to playoffs as the third-place team.
