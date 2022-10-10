The Houston Texans won their first game of the season by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.
Rookie Dameon Pierce scored the game winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 3:11 to go in the game. The Texans had to withstand two more Jacksonville possessions before defensive back Desmond King II intercepted a Jaguar Hail Mary pass as time ran out.
“It was good to get our first win. It’s hard to win a division game and even harder on the road,” Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith said. “Our offense made the plays we had to make, and not make mistakes. Our defense had pressure on their quarterback all game, and we didn’t blitz much, so it was all the defensive line.
“Our punter Cameron Johnston had some really good kicks. When we needed someone to make a play Dameon Pierce stepped up. We have been battling for a win and were anxious to get it today,” he said.
The key play of the game was a penalty against Jacksonville linebacker Travon Walker. With the Texans facing a third down and 20 at their 47-yard line, the Jaguars jumped offside, and the whistle was blown. However, Walker continued to play and grabbed quarterback Davis Mills and threw him to the ground. The officials called an unsportsman like penalty, giving the Texans a first down at the Jacksonville 38-yard line.
“I think he (Walker) was frustrated because we were running the ball well all game. They are a division rival, so it was a bit chippy all game,” Mills said.
After the penalty, the Texans moved the ball to the Jaguar 22-yard line, where Pierce shed five or six tacklers on a 20-yard run to the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Pierce ran into the end zone for the game winning points.
“AJ Cann started that play with a great block, then when I felt someone on me, I just shifted and maneuvered a little bit to keep moving forward. When we play our style of football, we are running downhill and that play really got us going,” Pierce said. “It’s hard to get that first win. All 11 guys on the field played their hearts out. Everyone played hard.”
“I saw at least six guys jump on him (Pierce) and he kept going. Pierce brings energy to the team and that makes the offensive line want to block for him,” Mills said.
The first half was a defensive battle as each team had five possessions and each team came away with two field goals. Neither Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first pick in the 2021 draft, nor Mills, the 67th pick in that draft, could generate any offense.
For the game, Mills completed 16 of 24 passes for 140 yards. He was sacked once for 8 yards. Pierce rushed 26 times for 99 yards and a touchdown. Nico Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
For the Jaguars, Lawrence completed 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards. He had two interceptions including one in the end zone by Derek Stingley Jr. Travis Etienne carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards. Tim Jones caught seven passes for 104 yards.
“This was a big win for us. All three phases played well. Pierce ran well and the offensive line blocked well,” Mills said. “It is a great feeling all around. We had to fight to the finish to win the game.”
Next week, the Texans have a bye.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 1:22 JAX Riley Patterson 26-yard field goal.
JAX 3, HOU 0
Q2: 12:24 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 50-yard field goal
JAX 3, HOU 3
3:23 HOU Fairbairn 51-yard field goal
HOU 6, JAX 3
0:06 JAX Patterson 45-yard field goal
JAX 6, HOU 6
Q4: HOU Dameon Pierce 1-yard run. Fairbairn kick
HOU 13, JAX 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.