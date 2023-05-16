Turns out the rain, which both teams tried to avoid, might have been helpful for the Shepherd Lady Pirates, in order to cool off Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke and the East Bernard offense.
Instead, the East Bernard’s offense started fast and Warncke, supplied with the runs, went into shutdown mode as the Brahmarettes took the game 8-1 in Hitchcock Saturday afternoon.
East Bernard senior Bailey Leopold started everything off against Shepherd, reaching base on a walk and after a stolen base, the speedster was on second. Warncke followed with a single to make it 1-0, two batters into the game. Warncke took second and third on an error.
The Brahmarettes filled the bases with no outs, junior Morgan Gasch drew a walk and junior Sommer Tijerina hit a soft grounder to third. With Warncke at third, the fielder had to look her back to the base before throwing and the hesitation allowed Tijerina to reach. Shepherd came back with a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Fellow junior catcher Kendylle Ermis on a 2-2 count singled to plate another run. Ermis, in the series, had three hits and scored three runs.
East Bernard laid down a bunt to grab another quick run, but the Lady Pirates made a nice play to cut down a run at the plate. Needing one more out to get out of the inning, the Brahmarettes’ offense kept rolling. East Bernard sophomore Abigail Garcia drew a full-count walk to make it 3-0. The ninth batter in the inning, junior Addison Opela singled to score two more runs, breaking the game open before Shepherd had a chance to bat.
Warncke worked around an error in the bottom of the first and struck out the side. In total, she punched out 13 Lady Pirates in the game and allowed two hits.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth inning that Shepherd got their first hit, a leadoff single, which would come around to score, their lone run of the game. Overall, Shepherd had a tough time making contact against Warncke, with four clean innings of work.
For a spot in the regional finals, the Brahmarettes will get the Franklin Lionettes for the second year in a row.
Franklin last year, ended the Brahmarettes’ season in a sweep in Navastoa. The two teams this year will play each other in a best-of-three series at Waller High School, with game one on Thursday at 7 p.m., game two Friday at 7 p.m. and game three, if needed, Saturday at 1 p.m.
Franklin is the District 20 champion and went 12-1 in district. On the road to East Bernard, they’ve beaten Troy, West and Lorena.
The Lionettes, last season ,made it to the state championship.
(0) comments
