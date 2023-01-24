Wharton swimmers advance to regionals

Wharton swim team members who competed at the district meet this past weekend at Lamar Consolidated High School are, from the left (back row) Andrew Wind, Andrew Howell, (middle row) Valerie Vazquez, Toxey Quinn, Logan Burditt, (front row) Taylor Brune, and Kelsey Rodriguez.

 Courtesy photo

Lady Tigers Taylor Brune and Kelsey Rodriguez both earned a second straight trip to the regional swim meet, but they won’t be the only swimmers representing Wharton High School after a successful district meet this past weekend that Lamar Consolidated High School.

The Wharton swim teams had seven top finishes in the District 11-4A swim meet, with five swimmers earning a spot at regionals.

