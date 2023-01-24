Wharton swimmers advance to regionals

Lady Tigers Taylor Brune and Kelsey Rodriguez both earned a second straight trip to the regional swim meet, but they won’t be the only swimmers representing Wharton High School after a successful district meet this past weekend that Lamar Consolidated High School.
The Wharton swim teams had seven top finishes in the District 11-4A swim meet, with five swimmers earning a spot at regionals.
“I am so proud of the way all of our swimmers competed at the district meet. Almost all of our swimmers achieved personal best times. We are really looking forward to competing at the regional meet,” Wharton swim coach Sara Wind said.
The Lady Tigers earned two fourth place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and medley relays. Lady Tiger swimmers Toxey Quinn, Taylor Brune, Kelsey Rodriguez and Logan Burditt were part of the relays.
Burditt will compete in four events at regionals, also advancing in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. Brune also advanced in the 50-yard freestyle.
Only one Tiger swimmer moved on to regionals, with Andrew Howell qualifying in two events, the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
There won’t be any rest for the Wharton swimmers, this Thursday and Friday they’ll compete back at Lamar Consolidated looking for a chance to advance to state. This year at regionals, Wharton will be competing against teams from 4A and below.
The Region III meet will include teams from the greater Houston area as far as Lufkin and Nacogdoches to Hardin-Jefferson and Silsbee, along with their former district rivals, El Campo.
