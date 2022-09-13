The Boling Lady Bulldogs made short work of the Van Vleck Lady Leopards on the road Friday night.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs made short work of the Van Vleck Lady Leopards on the road Friday night.
Boling allowed more than 10 points once in their sweep with 25-12, 25-7, 25-9 wins over Van Vleck.
Lady Bulldog senior Madison Malone led Boling with 10 kills against the Lady Leopards. Boling junior setter Emma Jones added in five aces for the Lady Bulldogs and finished the three sets with 23 assists.
The win is the first for the Lady Bulldogs in district play. The Lady Bulldogs play Brazos Friday in the second of a three-game home stand.
