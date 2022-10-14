The East Bernard Brahmarettes district win streak moves to 78 games in a row after defeating the Hempstead Lady Bobcats in three sets Tuesday night at home.

Hempstead was one of only two schools to take East Bernard to 20 points in district this season, but it was not the case in the rematch with the Brahmarettes winning 25-7, 25-7, 25-11.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.