The East Bernard Brahmarettes district win streak moves to 78 games in a row after defeating the Hempstead Lady Bobcats in three sets Tuesday night at home.
Hempstead was one of only two schools to take East Bernard to 20 points in district this season, but it was not the case in the rematch with the Brahmarettes winning 25-7, 25-7, 25-11.
East Bernard played tough, even leading 9-0 in the opening set. Sophomore defensive specialist Jade Romero used a sliding dolphin dive to keep the ball alive. Senior outside hitter Lexie Warncke finished off the play with a kill past a Hempstead block. The Brahmarettes’ scoring continued scoring going up 12-0, with junior setter Abby Hudgins severing all 12 points.
The Brahmarettes stayed strong with 12-2 and 14-4 runs in the final two sets.
East Bernard plays Harmony on the road Tuesday night.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs’ hopes of a top two seed in district play grew smaller after falling to the Brazos Cougarettes in three sets on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs played Brazos tight in the final two sets, but couldn’t sink Brazos, losing 25-13, 25-21, 25-23.
Boling’s loss puts them three losses behind East Bernard and two behind Brazos, however, the Cougarettes own the tie-breaker with two wins. There are three games remaining in district play.
