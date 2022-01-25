The Boling powerlifting program made its presence known at the STJ Power Fest at St. Joseph High School Saturday.
Competing against larger programs in 4A and 5A schools, the Boling Bulldogs took third place and the Lady Bulldogs came in fourth.
The Bulldogs finished with 28 points, two points shy of overtaking Calhoun for second. The Lady Bulldogs had 15 points, three points ahead of Bay City.
In total, Boling had 26 athletes compete Saturday with one finishing in first and four coming in second.
The Bulldogs’ lone first place finish went to Alerique Medrano lifting a combined 970 pounds in the 148-pound weight class. He lifted 50 more pounds than second place.
Bulldog Logan Stratiou in the 165-pound division lifted a combined 1,025 pounds. Raybert Williamson in the 308-pound weight class lifted 1,325 pounds. Jesse Arrington lifted 1,330 pounds in the 198-pound weight class, a Boling team-high, all three Bulldogs came in second. Williamson’s squat of 605 pounds, was the fifth-best at the event.
Both Williamson and Arrington finished inside the top 10 weight lifted Saturday among all competitors.
Lady Bulldog Claudia Muniz was second in the 148-pound weight class lifting 665 pounds, a team-high.
Boling powerlifting will compete at the Tidehaven meet on Feb. 5.
