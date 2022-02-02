Astros re-brand Skeeters as Space Cowboys

The Houston Astros announced the re-branding of their Triple A affiliate to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, beginning for the 2022 season.
The Space Cowboys take over for the previously named Skeeters, which served as the franchise’s nickname from 2012-20 while an independent club and in 2021 for its first season the Astros’ Triple A affiliate. The new brand ties together fundamental themes of the Astros and the Greater Houston area, as Texas’ largest city and the home of the Johnson NASA Space Center, along with the cowboy narrative that has been popular in literature, TV and films for over 100 years.
“We are excited to be launching the new identity for our Triple A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys,” Anita Sehgal, Astros Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications said. “Today represents a new chapter of professional baseball in Sugar Land and the next step to take as the team moved from its independent ball roots to affiliated Triple A baseball. Our goal was to clearly reflect a strong connection to the Astros family, but also stand out as a unique identity aligned with the vibrant, progressive, and family focused values of the City of Sugar Land community.”
With the announcement of the new brand, the Astros also announced “Orion” as the official mascot of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Of the species “Canis Cosmicus,” Orion is a cosmic space dog that has become the trusty side kick of the Sugar Land Space Cowboy.
The Space Cowboys Team Store at Constellation Field will be open from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. from Monday-Friday, beginning Monday, Jan. 31. Fans can also purchase Space Cowboys merchandise by visiting slspacecowboys.com/shop.
