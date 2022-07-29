The Sugar Land Space Cowboys found themselves down 6-0 on Thursday night after the Oklahoma City Dodgers plated six runs in the fifth.
That deficit did not last long, though, as the Space Cowboys scored 12 unanswered runs in a 12-7 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Corey Julks became the first player in Space Cowboys history to reach 20 home runs in a season, hitting a three-run shot in the seventh off Hansel Robles to pad the lead and add to his career high. Julks is tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League with his 20 home runs.
The Space Cowboys hit a pair of home runs in the fourth to begin their comeback, with Jose Siri delivering a solo shot and Lewis Brinson a two-run homer. It was Siri’s second home run in as many nights and his ninth in his 14th game with the Space Cowboys. Brinson’s two-run homer brought home Taylor Jones as well, giving him 14 on the year.
A five-run fifth put the Space Cowboys out in front. Yainer Diaz drove in a pair with a double down the left-field line. Siri drove in Diaz with a single and Alex De Goti brought home two with a double in the left-field gap. De Goti added an RBI single in the seventh leading up to Julks’ homer.
Jimmy Endersby made a piggyback relief appearance behind starter Jonathan Bermudez. He allowed just one run on two hits through four innings, striking out a Triple A career high seven batters. Joe Record and Enoli Paredes each contributed scoreless innings of relief, with Record recording the winning decision.
Houston Astros star right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. made another step toward his return to the Major Leagues Wednesday night, tossing three innings in a Major League rehab start for the Space Cowboys.
McCullers struck out four batters through his three innings, tossing 52 pitches in the second start of his rehab assignment. The Space Cowboys dropped a 6-3 decision to the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
McCullers has been on the 60-Day Injured List throughout the 2022 season thus far with a right forearm strain. He made the first start of his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22. Both runs McCullers surrendered came in the second inning. He allowed two hits through his three innings to go with one walk.
Yainer Diaz homered for the second straight night, delivering a solo shot in the second inning to give him a career-high combined 18 homers on the year.
The Space Cowboys took the lead in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Lewis Brinson to bring home Corey Julks, followed by an RBI single from Alex De Goti. Oklahoma City tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a solo homer from James Outman and re-took the lead in the seventh on a solo home run from Miguel Vargas and RBI double from Ryan Noda.
In just his 12th game with the Space Cowboys, Jose Siri left the ballpark for the eighth time Tuesday night with a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning against the Dodgers.
The go-ahead shot from Siri did not hold up as the Dodgers won 5-4 on a walk-off wild pitch in the 10th inning.
Yainer Diaz delivered the Space Cowboys’ first run of the night with a line-drive homer in the seventh to cut the Oklahoma City lead to 3-1. Brandon Bielak started for the Space Cowboys, allowing a run on four hits through five innings while striking out four. JP France came on in a piggyback relief effort and struck out six through 3 2/3 innings. France now leads the Pacific Coast League with 103 strikeouts.
