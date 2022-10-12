Boling to be tested Friday by Rice

Boling defenders take down a Van Vleck runner during last Friday's football game. This week the Bulldogs take on Rice Consolidated.

 Photo by Jackie Chilek

The Boling Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) next district test will come against the Rice Consolidated Raiders (3-4, 1-2) on the road Friday night.

Boling is coming into the match after defeating the reigning district champions. The Bulldogs, outside the first drive of the night against Van Vleck, and held them to 114 yards.

