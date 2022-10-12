Boling to be tested Friday by Rice

The Boling Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) next district test will come against the Rice Consolidated Raiders (3-4, 1-2) on the road Friday night.
Boling is coming into the match after defeating the reigning district champions. The Bulldogs, outside the first drive of the night against Van Vleck, and held them to 114 yards.
While Boling’s offense has steamrolled over opponents this season, the defense against Vleck played lights out. The Bulldogs’ linebackers and defensive line stonewalled Van Vleck’s running game holding them to nine rushing yards.
On the defensive line are junior defensive end Derrick Hippler, senior nose tackle Raybert Williamson, senior defensive tackle Tracy Taylor, and senior defensive end Jesse Arrington. Williamson had a sack and two tackles against Van Vleck.
Boling junior outside linebacker Kyler Sweat led the team with five tackles last Friday night. The rest of the linebacking core is made up of inside linebackers, senior Trenton Jones and sophomore Jerrick Garcia, and junior outside linebacker Ty Rolf.
The Bulldogs are allowing fewer than two touchdowns to teams, holding opponents to 12.5 points per game.
The Raider offense has been up and down averaging 23 points a game and they’re coming off a one-point win over Danbury last Friday.
Rice Consolidated runs the read option, so Boling defenders will have to be disciplined and not bite too hard on plays.
Raider senior quarterback Rafael Herrera leads the district with 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. While he is a threat to keep the ball and run, he’s picking up fewer than three yards a rush. The Raiders on the ground are getting yards from sophomore Dyren Johnson, who is fifth in district, two yards shy of 600. A pair of sophomores in D’Neriyan Fuller and Josiah Cobia will be Herrera’s main targets, both with more than 15 catches.
The Raider defense on average is allowing 31 points per game. Boling’s offense is scoring slightly more than 40 points per game.
It’s no secret, Boling is going to run the ball. So far, no one has been able to stop them. The Boling ground game through six games has nearly 2,100 yards rushing. Boling junior Ryan O’Neal is two yards shy of having the most in Wharton County, but his 1,032 yards is the best in district. O’Neal is averaging slightly more than 10 yards an attempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.